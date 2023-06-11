claire kohler
Minnetonka hurdler Claire Kohler blazes a trail to the finish line on the way to earning All-State honors in four state track events.
Megan Corkery
Megan Corkery (blue uniform in front for Minnetonka) is one of the best relay runners on her team.

Minnetonka High girls track coach Jane Reimer-Morgan was concerned when she saw Wayzata’s point total climb the first day of the State Class AAA Meet June 8 at St. Michael-Albertville High.

For starters, Wayzata won the 3200-meter run when ninth-grader Maddie Gullickson upset a talented field. Then super field athlete Kailee Kohrt gave Wayzata second place in the high jump.

