When Minnetonka tennis coach Dave Stearns passed away last December, shock waves went through the Minnetonka girls team.
The beloved Stearns, who coached a rand total of 64 boys and girls seasons with the Skippers, was the only high school coach any of the girls had ever played for, and right away they thought of a proper tribute they could pay to his memory.
“We decided to dedicate this season to Dave,” said senior captain Annika Elvestrom.
After the Skippers defeated The Blake School 6-1 in the state Class AA finals Oct. 27 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center, Elvestrom was asked what coach Stearns might think about the championship.
“Dave would probably be speaking Italian, saying something like Mama Mia,” Elvestrom said.
“Before the match, Annika told the team, ‘Let’s do it for Dave. He would be so proud,’” Karina Elvestrom, Annika’s sophomore sister said.
Brent Lundell, who replaced Stearns as head coach, was on board all the way with winning one for Dave. He realized from the beginning the sense of loss the entire team felt.
“We were favored to win last year, but there was no State Tournament,” Kelsey Phillips of the Skippers said. “We wanted to win it for Dave, but it took an extra year.”
“As the season went on, we talked about Dave more and more,” Annika Elvestrom said. “We are going to celebrate with a casual team dinner tonight. With Dave, he probably would have celebrated with desserts.”
The Skippers appreciated the way Stearns taught the game of tennis. Many of them also have private coaches, who work with them year -round, but the experience of coming to high school practices and meets were enhanced by Stearns’ sense of humor, slogans and passionate instructions. The girls on the team gave him a nickname that he was quick to embrace - “Grandpa Dave.”
“Winning for Dave feels as good as I thought it would,” said Karina Elvestrom, the team leader in the sophomore class.
After blitzing Simley and Mounds View 7-0 in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, Minnetonka had a tougher test in the finals against The Blake School.
“Blake is probably the toughest team we have played this year, and we knew they would be ready,” Annika Elvestrom said, adding, “I didn’t get much sleep last night.”
Minnetonka won all three doubles matches and three of four singles matches to finish an undefeated season.
Sarah Shahbaz, Minnetonka’s junior captain at first singles, won 6-0, 6-0 over Blake’s Bella Suk. Annika Elvestrom added a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Allyson Jay at No. 2 singles.
At third singles, Blake’s hard-hitting sophomore Nana Vang took the point from Meghan Jurgens 6-1, 6-0. Kate Feist of Tonka won the fourth singles point 6-1, 6-4 in a well-played match against Blake seventh grader Fatemeh Vang.
Phillips and Karina Elvestrom won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0 over the Bears’ combo of Ellie Nixon and Annabelle Swigert. Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite gave Minnetonka the second doubles point 6-0, 6-1 over Nina Bush and Lilly Anderson. At third doubles, Alexa Cummings and Arianna Piedrahita played their best match of the tournament season in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Blake’s Audrey Anderson and Lily Liu.
Before any opponent becomes excited about dethroning Minnetonka next season, it would be wise to check the Skippers’ tournament roster. Annika Elvestrom is the only varsity senior, and with nine of their top 10 returning, the Skippers could be setting up for a dynasty.
