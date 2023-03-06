Nolen Anderson
Freshman guard Nolen Anderson (3) of Eden Prairie is guarded by sophomore Duke Richardson (1) of Minnetonka.

With the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament, Minnetonka High is in a good spot.

However, as Skipper head coach Bryce Tesdahl warns, there are no easy marks in what he considers Minnesota’s most competitive section.

