With the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament, Minnetonka High is in a good spot.
However, as Skipper head coach Bryce Tesdahl warns, there are no easy marks in what he considers Minnesota’s most competitive section.
The Skippers unquestionably earned the No. 1 spot with a 20-6 record. However, Edina (15-11) is very dangerous as a No. 2 seed. Shakopee has been coming on strong at No. 3 and recently handed Lakeville North a rare loss in South Suburban Conference play. Eden Prairie, a good shooting team, checks in as the No. 4 seed and Prior Lake, a tall team, is a solid No. 5. Rounding out the section are No. 6 Chanhassen, No. 7 Waconia and No. 8 Chaska.
Pairings for the opening round on Wednesday, March 8, had Chaska at Minnetonka and Prior Lake at Eden Prairie in the lower bracket and Waconia at Edina and Chanhassen at Shakopee in the upper bracket. The semifinals will be played at noon Saturday, March 11, on the home floors of the higher-seeded teams.
“We are excited for the playoffs,” Minnetonka coach Tesdahl said. “We are refocused and reenergized.”
The Skippers had a big second half March 3 to pull away from Eden Prairie 89-65 in the Lake Conference finale. The Skippers led at halftime, but only by two at 37-35.
In the second half, senior guard Ibrahim El-Amin nailed four straight three-point shots, one of them a 26-foot fade away from the dead corner. “He makes the shots a lot of people can’t,” Tesdahl said. “This was one of his best games.”
El-Amin finished with 26 points. Junior point guard Andy Stefonowicz added 18 points and Jordan Cain scored 16. Alex Jones and Duke Richardson scored eight points each and Jalen Cain had six.
Coach Tesdahl talked about the way the Cain brothers contribute to Minnetonka’s success: “They are strong and quick and consistent on both ends of the court.”
Stefonowicz is capable of a 25-point game any time, but is more concerned with making sure everyone else gets touches and shots.
“Andy makes everyone on the team better,” coach Tesdahl said. “He knows how to move the ball.”
Stefonowicz, El-Amin and junior guard Greyson Uelmen make Minnetonka one of the top three-point shooting teams in the state.
Eden Prairie is another team that thrives on three-point shots. Leaders in that department include three young Eagles - freshman guard Nolen Anderson and sophomore guards JJ Sullivan and Max Lorenson.
“Nolen is really good already,” head coach Dave Flom said. “He can already shoot from deep, and as he gets bigger and stronger he will add more to his game.”
It’s no surprise that Sullivan is a great shooter. His dad Jake, a former Tartan High standout, scored 3,000 high school points and went on to start for Iowa State University.
In the loss to Minnetonka last Friday, Lorenson led the Eagles with 21 points. Anderson scored 11 and Quincy Oriwa, one of the Lake’s most outstanding rebounders, scored 10. Oriwa was handed the task of battling both Cain brothers on the boards. Although he was very active, he was also outnumbered.
Joey Flom, the coach’s son and senior point guard, kept Eden Prairie in the game with key hustle plays and passes in the first half.
“I think we wore down some in the second half,” coach Flom said. “And out lack of strength and experience showed at times. El-Amin is the wild card for Minnetonka and he had a great shooting night. Minnetonka has experienced guys who can make plays.”
Coach Flom would like to see Minnetonka again in the section semifinals. If both clubs won on Wednesday night, they would meet Saturday at noon at Minnetonka’s West Gym.
Eden Prairie entered the playoffs 12-13 overall. “Eleven of our 13 losses are to teams ranked in the state’s top 10,” coach Flom noted.
