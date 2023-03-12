Tonka celebrates
Minnetonka players celebrate after winning the state Class AA boys hockey title 2-1 over Edina.
Hagen Burrows
As the battle between Edina and Minnetonka's top lines rages on, Hagen Burrows (19) of Tonka goes to the net against Jackson Nevers (18) and Bobby Cowan (21).
Trophy shot
Minnetonka hockey players prepare for a photo with their state championship trophy.

Eleven games into the 2022-23 boys hockey season, Minnetonka had a respectable 9-2-0 record.

At the time, no one could have imagined the Skippers wouldn’t lose again. On Saturday, March 11, at Xcel Energy in downtown St. Paul, Minnetonka had two things to celebrate - it’s 20th straight win and the State Class AA Tournament championship.

