Two of the state’s premier boys hockey teams, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, staged a great battle Friday, March 5, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. After falling behind 2-0, Minnetonka rallied to gain a 2-2 overtime tie.
“It was a great game for the fans,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said. “Minnetonka was a lot better defensively this time [after losing the first game to Eden Prairie 9-5 early in the season]. Minnetonka is always a tough place for us to play, and Minnetonka has a really good tradition on that rink.”
Smith added that Minnetonka’s home ice tends to grow a lot softer toward the end of every period. “The skill plays usually happen early in the period,” the EP coach observed.
Drew Holt of Eden Prairie scored the first goal of Friday night’s game in the second period with assists from Ethan Peltier and Will Britton. Midway through the third period, Eden Prairie made it 2-0 when Carter Batchelder scored from Jackson Blake and Mason Langenbrunner.
Then the light bulb came on for Tonka. Big forward Blake Anderson cut EP’s margin to 2-1 with Joe Brink and Nick Baer supplying assists. Late in the period, at 15:05, Hunter Newhouse scored Tonka’s tying goal with assists from Brink and Jack Quinn.
The rest of the third period was scoreless, and so was the overtime. Both goalies played well. Kyle Briesemeister had 29 saves on 31 shots for Minnetonka, while Zach Hayes stopped 21 of 23 for Eden Prairie.
Although the game was hard-hitting, it was at the same time a clean game. Eden Prairie had only one penalty and Minnetonka had two.
Minnetonka had to feel good about holding Eden Prairie’s top line of Batchelder, Holt and Blake in check most of the game, even though that threesome accounted for both Eagle goals.
“That No. 1 line has been fantastic all season,” coach Smith commented. Blake makes plays and is seldom knocked off the puck, Holt is fast with the puck and Batchelder is a threat to score every time he touches the puck.
“Our depth helps us,” Smith said. “We have played four lines and six defensemen all year, and we have a lot of guys who understand their roles.”
Saturday games
Both Minnetonka and Eden Prairie played non-conference games March 6.
Minnetonka lost to visiting Moorhead 4-0 at Pagel Activity Center, while Eden Prairie notched a 3-2 win over St. Thomas Academy at Eden Prairie Community Center.
“St. Thomas had a landslide in the first period, when they outshot us 18-5,” EP’s Smith said. “Then in the second period we outshot them 14-3. The third period was pretty much even.”
St. Thomas finished with a 30-25 edge in shots on goal. Jackson Hallum and Max Nagel scored goals for the Cadets. Batchelder had two goals for Eden Prairie, the first on assists from Luke Mittelstadt and Kam Langefels and the second on assists from Langenbrunner and Phil Feinberg. Sophomore Jake Luloff had the Eagles other goal with assists from Riku Brown and Feinberg.
Hayes was solid in Eden Prairie’s net with 28 saves.
Eden Prairie enters this week’s play with a 12-1-0 overall mark and is the Lake champion for the second straight year. Minnetonka is 9-5-2 going into the final week of the regular season.
Minnetonka plays Buffalo at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, in Buffalo and Edina at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Pagel Activity Center. Eden Prairie has a 7 p.m. return match with St. Thomas Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Thomas and will play Chaska at 2 p.m. Saturday, the 13th, at Chaska Community Center.
