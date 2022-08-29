Minnetonka and Wayzata traveled to the Eau Claire North Relays in Wisconsin Aug. 27 and returned at the first- and second-place team finishers.
The defending state Class AA champions from Minnetonka scored 556 points, while Wayzata amassed 450 points. Stevens Point, Wis. placed third with 426 and Madison Memorial scored 420.
Minnetonka opened the meet with a second place in the 200-yard medley relay. Linney Schwantes, Georgia Jorgenson, Greta Hjelle and Rae Vaughn swam 1:56.69.
The Skippers added a win in the 800-yard freestyle relay with Aralyn Vogel, Annabelle Wentzel, Erica Weeks and Lydia Cameron posting a time of 8:19.03. Wayzata took third in the 800 with Sara Streeter, Tessa Moore, Evie Marks and Ella Stark.
The 400-yard medley relay was Wayzata’s domain. The Trojans won in 4:15.63 with Erika Schraber, Claire Reinke, Kimberly Lan and Peyton Brefeld. Minntonka was second with Maggie Rhodes, Kendall Schindler, Nora Thiss and Natalie Hendricks.
In the 400-yard medley relay, Minnetonka was first with Rhodes, Mikayla Kangas, Regan Kitt and Paige Dillon swimming 4:09.58.
Wayzata captured the 200 free relay with Emily Alberts, Lucy Troyak, Geneva Fackler and Brynn McNanley. Their time was 1:43.77. Minnetonka took second place with the team of Lily Kowal, Gracie Bartholomew, Hendricks and Schwantes.
Minnetonka was the winner in the 300-yard butterfly relay with Rhodes, Wentzel and Sarah Hurley posting a time of 3:59.32. Second place went to the Wayzata team of Amelia Krigelski, Evie Holmes and Tessa Moore.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Minnetonka was eight seconds ahead of the field with Wentzel, Riley Ulett, Dillon and Vogel swimming 3:39.82. Second place went to Wayzata with Schraber, Reinke, Linnea Kallebo and Krigelski.
Wayzata won the diving competition with the foursome of Abby Freshwater, Cadence Winfield, Kiera Reitz and Greta Severson. Reitz had the highest score of the day with 399.30.
