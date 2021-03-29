Minnetonka’s girls hockey team fired 60 shots on goal in the State Class AA Tournament opener against Alexandria March 27, but needed double overtime to win 2-1 at Xcel Energy Center.
Senior captain Kayley Crawford, who also had Minnetonka first goal, netted the game-winner.
“We won with a team effort and good puck movement created a lot of scoring opportunities,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said.
The first indication that luck might not be on Minnetonka’s side came on the first shift of the game, when a shot by Lindzi Avar clanged off a goal post. There were many other chances in the goal mouth that the Cardinals defensemen and goaltender turned away. And with just under 14 seconds remaining in the third period, Alexandria had six attackers on the ice and scored a tying goal to send the contest into overtime.
After an eight-minute first overtime, the ice was resurfaced for a second overtime session.
“We played well and kept a good forecheck going, but we just couldn’t buy a goal,” Cassano said. “As coaches, we thought the Alexandria goaltender’s performance was one of the best ever in a state tournament game. Every team that gets to state earns the right to be there. Alexandria used two lines that both worked really hard and had enough gas to keep going. Each of our three lines and all four of our defensemen played well. [Captain] Rory Guilday stepped up verbally as the big voice [in the huddle]. When she talks, everyone else listens.”
With one win on the board, Minnetonka has a familiar opponent for a second-round 6 p.m. game Thursday, April 1, at The X. Undefeated Edina is that opponent. The Hornets advanced directly to the finals by the COVID-19 forfeit over Centennial in a game that was scheduled for March 27. Edina enters the semifinals, not having played for almost two weeks, but at the same time, 19-0-0 overall. Minnetonka goes into the game 16-3-3. Semifinalists on the other half of the brackets are No. 1 seed Andover (20-0-0) and Eastview (15-4-2). The championship game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at The X.
“We are excited to play Edina again,” coach Cassano said. “We will focus on playing our game. The first time we played this year, it was a great game that ended 3-2. The second time around, we made three mistakes and lost 3-0. We have to eliminate those mistakes this week. Edina has Emma Conner [34 goals] who might be the best forward in the state. We are very familiar with Edina, and they are a great hockey team.”
Both Edina and Minnetonka rely on the forecheck and thrive on pressuring the opponent. Minnetonka’s lead defensive pair of Guilday and senior captain Hanna Baskin will have to have another good game along with senior goalie Brynn Dulac to give the Skippers a chance against Edina.
“I feel Brynn has a solid chance to win the Senior Goalie of the Year Award,” Cassano said. “Edina’s goalie [sophomore Uma Corniea] is very good. The game should be a hockey fan’s dream. If we are on top of our game, we have a chance against any of the top teams in the state.”
