When Title IX mandated female sports opportunities for high school students and collegians for the 1971-72 school year, early programs in Minnesota focused on gymnastics, swimming and track and field.
Before the end of that decade, basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, skiing, cross country running, golf and tennis were added to the mix, with many Minnesota high schools offering a comprehensive program. Activities that would be added after the opening decade of Title IX include hockey, lacrosse and adapted sports.
The first girls state meet, track and field in 1972, opened a window to the future, proving to all that girls sports in Minnesota were long overdue.
At the State Track Meet in 2021, 50 years after the start of Title IX, Edina sprinter Maddie Dahlien broke 12 seconds in the 100-meter dash with a winning time of 11.99. She also won the 200- and 400-meter dashes, and this fall she broke Edina’s all-time girls soccer record with 37 goals in a season.
Dahlien, a University of North Carolina soccer recruit, is Edina’s best female athlete in this decade, but girls who set the stage for her earlier in the Title IX era were part of a local tradition that has produced state championships in Edina sports across the board over this 50-year period.
Here are profiles of some of some of Edina’s brightest stars from the Title IX era.
Whitney Taney (2007)
Any discussion of Edina’s greatest female athletes begins with Whitney Taney, who compiled a 166-0 record in six seasons of varsity tennis with the Edina Hornets. In addition to playing on six state Class AA championship teams, Taney won state doubles titles in eighth and ninth grades and state singles championships in her sophomore, junior and senior years. The thought of any athlete never losing a high school contest is almost unfathomable, but the one girl who proved it’s possible is Taney, who went on to become girls tennis captain at the University of Michigan.
Jenny Potter (1997)
Playing in four Olympics with USA Hockey, Edina High graduate Jenny Potter became the first athlete to win Olympic gold. Whenever she visits young hockey players in Edina, she brings her gold medal to inspire them. She was inducted into the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. In her elementary years in Edina, she played football against the boys. That would help prepare her to face the Russians, Czechs and Canadians on international ice.
Betsy Ready (1984)
Possibly the best all-around female athlete in Edina history, Ready was a first-year choice for the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. As a senior for the Edina Hornets in 1983-84, she won All-Lake awards in soccer, basketball and softball and was All-State in basketball and softball.
Gretchen Larson (1979)
Considered the state’s best softball player in the spring of 1979, Gretchen Larson led Edina-East to a second-place State Tournament finish. She also starred for the Hornets in volleyball and basketball.
Kate Hand (1987)
High-scoring Edina girls soccer captain Kate Hand fired in the winning goal in the state-championship match at the Metrodome. She would later become head coach of the Edina girls soccer team.
Anne Lemieux (1981)
Before Anne Lemieux came along, girls tennis at Edina-East High School was nothing more than a blip on the radar. As the Hornets’ first singles player, she won state singles championships in 1979 and 1980 and helped her team begin a long string of state team titles. Lemieux’s classmate Maura Bjerken should be mentioned as another key player, who launched that dynasty.
Kelly Leinfelder (1984)
Following in the mode of three-sport star Betsy Ready, Leinfelder was an All-Lake Conference choice in volleyball, basketball and softball. She went on to play basketball for the University of Wisconsin. Kelly and her husband Mark Helgren are the parents of University of Minnesota basketball center Bailey Helgren.
Jennie Moe (1989)
Jackie Moe (1990)
Sisters Jennie and Jackie Moe led Edina tennis into the glory years of the late 1980s and early 1990s with Jackie winning three state Class AA singles titles and Jennie winning one. Jennie also won a state doubles title in 1984 with Martha Goldberg as her partner. Jackie was an All-Lake Conference guard in basketball.
Kelley Siemon (1997)
The daughter of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jeff Siemon, Kelley earned All-State honors in basketball and advanced from Edina to win an NCAA women’s basketball title with the University of Notre Dame.
Ginger Helgeson (1984)
Edina tennis star Ginger Helgeson was the first Hornet girl to win three consecutive state singles championships (1983-85). While she played for Edina, the Hornets won the state team championship each year.
Lori Heisick (1989)
Claudia Vieira (1989)
The inseparable Edina swimming stars won multiple All-American years over their last four seasons on the Hornets’ varsity squad. Heisick went on to make the U.S. Olympic team in her best event, the breaststroke. Vieira, now Claudia Westholder, is the mother of Luke Westholder, who helped the Edina boys tennis team win a state title earlier this year.
Rachel Wittmer (2017)
Edina High swimmer Rachel Wittmer burst onto the scene as an eighth-grader when she anchored a 200-yard medley relay to a state record time. Also on the relay were Madeline Eden, Olivia Anderson and Heather Laedtke. Wittmer went on from there to win All-American honors in each of her last four varsity seasons.
Angie Barnes (1981)
As a gymnast at Edina-West High, Barnes won the state all-around championship in 1980. The following year she won state titles on balance beam and floor exercise.
Caroline Smith (2002)
Forward Caroline Smith was a two-time All-State soccer player for coach Simon Whitehead at Edina High. She went on to become one of the best players in Kansas University history before starting a coaching career.
Jeanette Cluskey (2000)
Another of Edina High’s two-time state champion girls tennis players, Jeanette Cluskey dominated as the 20th Century closed.
Jenna Carlson (2005)
Carlson, the daughter of Edina Hall-of-Fame athlete Bruce Carlson, set the gold standard in Edina endurance sports with a total of 17 varsity letters across three sports - cross country running, Nordic skiing and track and field.
Jaime Gaard (2003)
Whether she was on the tennis court or the basketball court, Jaime Gaard Chapman was in charge and ahead of the competition. She is now the head coach of the Edina High girls tennis and basketball teams.
Hilary Homeyer (1997)
When Hilary Homeyer won the state Class AA girls golf championship in 1997, she had no idea that the best was yet to come. She later became the only Edina girl ever to win the U.S. Open championship. Homeyer and teammate Kalen Anderson led Edina to three state Class AA golf team championships.
Virginia Anderson (1983)
During her high school sports days in Edina, Virginia Anderson won six letters each in volleyball and basketball and also earned letters in track and field.
Lea Blackwell (1984)
In addition to playing on state-champion tennis teams for Edina, Blackwell played guard for the basketball team and helped the Hornets finish second to Rosemount in the 1983 State Class AA Tournament.
Haley Reeck (2021)
The all-time leading scorer in Edina High girls lacrosse, Haley Reeck earned All-American honors and is now playing for Division I University of Louisville.
Nicole Copeland (2020)
One of the greats in Edina tennis, Copeland led the Hornets to the state championship in Steve Paulsen’s final season as head coach. Individually, Copeland played six seasons of varsity tennis, winning two state singles titles and finishing second once.
Agustsson Sisters
For 10 years, there was at least one Agustsson sister in the Edina High girls tennis program and all three were team captains - Ali in 1991, Maggi in 1993 and Katherine in 1997. They helped set the foundation for Edina’s success as the ultimate power in Minnesota prep tennis. Katherine was a state doubles champion with Laura Rovick in her senior year.
The Buies
Edina’s Buie family has sent two members to the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame. 1978 graduate Paula Buie was among Edina’s best all-around athletes. Three decades later, Corinne Buie, class of 2010, was named All-State as an Edina High soccer and hockey player and went on to star in hockey for Providence College.
Sara Lykken
Edina-West High athletic director Sara Lykken was a ground-breaking administrator, named to the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.
Before Title IX
Edina Hall-of-Fame athletes who starred prior to the Title IX era are 1963 graduate Nicki Nordstrom, 1965 graduate Connie Edwards and 1967 graduates Pacy Erck and Kitt Pratt.
Hall-of-Famers
Additional Edina female athletes elected to the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame include Lynn Anderson (1983), Kalen Anderson (1997) Ashley Brown (2000), Amy Cardarelle (1983), Casey Carroll (1995), Jenny Condon (1996), Stephanie Daudt (2003), Ann Forrest (1988), Martha Goldberg (1985), Kelly Halverson (1997), Kristine Lund (1999), Betsy Massopust (1999), Kelly Meredith (1989), twins Julie and Lynda Peterson (1977), Kate Riley (1988), Kate Sandvig (2000), Linda Soucek (1980), Lyn Tierney (1986), Sara VanderTop (1995), Barb Wenger (1998) and Liz Zeller (1989).
Ultimate Winners
It would be difficult to find two Edina female athletes who had more success than teammates Hannah Hankinson and Katie Engelking. Hankinson won nine state team titles between tennis and golf, while Engelking, her classmate, won eight.
