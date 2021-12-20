Officially, the longest night of any year is Dec. 21, with the sun in the Twin Cities rising about 7:45 a.m. and setting at about 4:30 p.m.
Unofficially, the longest night of the year for the Edina High boys hockey team came early when the Hornets lost to Eden Prairie 6-2 Dec. 18, the final night of the Edina Holiday Classic.
Eden Prairie, a decided underdog, scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the opening period and were never threatened after that.
Edina came into the game with a 6-0-0 record and Eden Prairie was 4-3-0, but records have never meant much in this rivalry series. Eden Prairie won the state title last season with its only loss coming against Edina in a 3-1 Jan. 23 of this year at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Beginning Dec. 22, the nights become shorter, and the Hornets will soon be in the 2022 portion of the season.
Coach Curt Giles of Edina wasn’t surprised that Eden Prairie came motivated for the last game of the tournament Saturday. “They got off to a good start, skated will and put the pressure on us,” Giles said. “We want to get our guys to play the right way no matter what the score is. I thought we got away from our game.”
Eden Prairie’s Tyler Stansberry scored the first goal of the night with an assist from captain Tyler Johnson. Then Jake Luloff scored from Teddy Townsend and Ryan Andor. The Hornets were a man short when Phil Feinberg slammed home a shot to make the score 3-0. He was assisted by Tyler Johnson and Stansberry.
Junior captain Jimmy Clark scored a goal in the second period from senior captains Willy Johnson and A.J. Doll, but Edina’s momentum was short-lived. Andor, who played in an Edina varsity uniform last season before moving to Eden Prairie, put his team ahead 4-1 with assists from his linemates, Luloff and Townsend. Another former Hornet varsity player, Eric Choi, scored his first goal of the season to send the Eagles into the second intermission with a 5-1 advantage.
The third period was the most hard-fought of the evening. Edina sophomore Jackson Nevers converted on the power play with captain Wyatt Wurst assisting. Eden Prairie capped the scoring on Tony Schulze’s goal that was assisted by Wyatt Smith and Connor Crowley.
Edina outshot the Eagles 38-25. EP goalie Sam Schowalter played his best game of the season, stopping 36 of 38 shots and giving up only one even-strength goal. Robbie Clarkowski made 20 saves for Edina.
The bottom line Saturday night was that Eden Prairie, Edina and Grand Rapids all finished 2-1 in the 40th annual Edina Holiday Classic. Elk River played well but left for home 0-3.
Opening Round
Edina rocked a good Grand Rapids team 5-1 in the opening round of tournament play Thursday, Dec. 16.
The Hornets led 2-1 at the end of the first period before putting the game away on Matt Vander Vort’s second pure hat trick of the season in the middle period.
Defenseman Henry Whittlef opened the scoring for Edina, but Grand Rapids tied the score on a power-play goal by Kaden Nelson. Before the first period ended Edina’s Clark scored an unassisted, short-handed goal.
Then it was Vander Vort’s turn. The junior win scored on a power play from Nevers and defenseman Eddie Revenig. Vander Vort’s second goal was assisted by captains Doll and Willy Johnson, and on his third goal Willy Johnson again had an assist.
In a battle of All-State goalie candidates, Edina won out over Grand Rapids’ Myles Gunderson. Clarkowski saved 22 of 23 shots and Gunderson saved 31 of 36.
The other game on the 16 saw Eden Prairie beat Elk River 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Wyatt Smith.
Second Round
Edina struggled to score against Elk River goalie Sam Stockman, who finished with 46 stops on 47 shots. Clarkowski earned a 1-0 shutout for the Hornets with 16 stops.
Willy Johnson scored the only goal with an assist from Vander Vort.
Neither team was able to capitalize on a power play. The Elks took six penalties to three for Edina.
Next Week
Edina has its second three-game tournament of the season next week at Dakotah Arena in Prior Lake. As was the case in the Edina Holiday Classic, Edina’s opponents in Prior Lake are predetermined.
The Hornets open against Moorhead at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. Action continues Wednesday, Dec. 29, with Edina playing Prior Lake at 5 p.m. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Edina faces off against St. Thomas Academy.
“We have to do the small things better on a consistent basis,” Giles said.
For instance?
“Not every kid has the great speed and hockey skills,” Giles said. “But everyone can go into the traffic areas.”
Doll, the senior captain at forward, loves to battle in traffic in front of the net. Giles is looking for other players with that level of work ethic and hard-nosed attitude.
