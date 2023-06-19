Kate Burke
Kate Burke of the Edina girls golf team hits an iron shot at state.

Three Edina High girls golfers played well in the State Class AAA Tournament last week at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Senior captains Kate Burke and Brooke Bothwell both placed among the top 20 while ninth-grade golf and tennis phenom Emmy Inderieden finished in the top half among state golfers.

