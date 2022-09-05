The first softball pitcher to earn the nickname “King” was Eddie Feigner, who toured worldwide from 1946-2001.
His fastpitch troupe was known as “The King and His Court.” They would go against 10-player softball teams with only four men - The King in the pitchers’ circle, a catcher, a first baseman and a short fielder. Almost every time, the four-man team would win, as Feigner set world softball records for victories (9,743), strikeouts (141,517), no-hit games (930) and perfect games (238). His fastball was timed on radar at 112 miles per hour. To make games more interesting, he would sometimes pitch behind his back, between his legs, from second base and even blindfolded.
Edina rec softball is slowpitch rather than fastpitch, but mention “The King” in this community and nobody thinks about Eddie Feigner. The only king here is ageless wonder Alex Karos, who pitches for and captains Yamaha Golf & Utility in the Thursday Night League at Van Valkenburg Park.
Teammate Parker Hlavacek talked about Karos Aug. 11 after Yamaha defeated the Toasted Cheesers 17-10 for the Thursday playoff championship at Van Valkenburg Park.
“Alex is one of a kind, the most selfless guy I’ve ever met, and an amazing pitcher,” Hlavacek said. “He has won championships in four different decades.”
Hlavacek’s dad Brad played with Karos for years before retiring, and now it’s Parker’s turn. A fan at the championship game joked that Karos might still be playing when Parker has a son ready to lace up the cleats.
“I’ve been playing with Alex since I was 15,” Parker Hlavacek said. “He has taught me a lot about the game.”
Karos took a great interest in Hlavacek’s sports career at Wayzata High, where he competed for varsity teams in football, basketball and baseball and won the state baseball title in 2016.
Before Thursday’s championship game, Karos’ club needed some luck hust to get there. Yamaha came up with a seven-run seventh inning to beat Softballs Deep in the semifinals. Karos drew a key walk on four pitches during that surge. Left fielder Mike Christen did his part with a three-run homer. Trevor Divinski smacked a double, Tyler Larson added a single, and then Divinski scored a walk-off run on Paul Makredes’ sacrifice fly to center field.
In the title game, Yamaha never trailed. Seven runs in the bottom of the first inning gave Karos all the runs he would need to pitch his second win of the night. Christen hit two more home runs and Divinski hit a three-run homer to make the score 10-0 in the second inning. Other big hits included a two-run single by Hlavacek, a double off the left field fence by Divinski and a two-RBI triple by Thor Johnson.
Mike Christen, who had 12 RBIs in two games, said, “I have been playing with Alex for 15 years, and it just keeps getting better and better. This has been a fun season with a great group of guys. Winning this championship was a team effort.”
Karos didn’t want to discuss what it has been like to win championships in four decades. He focused on the accomplishments of this year’s ball club.
“Like all championship teams, you have to have chemistry, positive attitudes and a ton of fun ... and, most importantly, a lot of laughs. Don’t forget about luck. This team checks all the boxes.”
Karos was inducted into the Edina Softball Hall of Fame in 2020 and has no plans to retire from the game any time soon.
In his hall-of-fame induction speech in August of 2020, he said, “The highlight of my softball career has been playing with the same group of guys for so many years. We became great friends and looked forward to softball every week. Some of us have had a chance to play with our sons and nephews. I have always said that this is a greater game when you can pass it on. If you are relatively athletic, you can find a way to be successful.”
Karos, a ball player for almost 50 years, proves you can find not only success, but also championships, against players who are half your age.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.