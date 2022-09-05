Alex Karos
Alex Karos, an Edina Hall-of-Fame softball player, is still the king after winning the Thursday night slowpitch playoffs with Yamaha Golf & Sport.

The first softball pitcher to earn the nickname “King” was Eddie Feigner, who toured worldwide from 1946-2001.

His fastpitch troupe was known as “The King and His Court.” They would go against 10-player softball teams with only four men - The King in the pitchers’ circle, a catcher, a first baseman and a short fielder. Almost every time, the four-man team would win, as Feigner set world softball records for victories (9,743), strikeouts (141,517), no-hit games (930) and perfect games (238). His fastball was timed on radar at 112 miles per hour. To make games more interesting, he would sometimes pitch behind his back, between his legs, from second base and even blindfolded.

