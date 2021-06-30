Jesse Larson fires
69 at Oneka Ridge
In a recent qualifying round for the State Men’s Open at Oneka Ridge in White Bear Lake, Jesse Larson of Olympic Hills sizzled with a 67 to take third place. The co-medalists of the event, Sam Baker of Cloquet and Wyatt Wasko of Stone Ridge, shot 66s.
Gunnar Broin, the former Minnetonka High golfer playing out of Chaska Town Course, earned his way to the State Open with a 68 and Jack Baun of Windsong Farm qualified by shooting 69. Interlachen Country Club’s Paul Meyer gained a coveted state berth by shooting 71. Thomas Tight of Minneapolis Golf Club earned first-alternate honors with 71.
Conzemius hot
at Bellwood Oaks
Three local golfers with Edina connections qualified for the State Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament last week with low scores in a qualifying round at Bellwood Oaks.
Joe Conzemius of Interlachen Country Club tied for second place at 70, while Interlachen’s Henry May was right behind him in third place at 71. Cole Nasby, a University of St. Thomas golfer and Edina High graduate, carded a 72 to tie Andrew Layton of Keller Golf Club for fifth place.
Troy Johnson is
Players’ champ
Troy Johnson of Edinburgh USA won the Minnesota Mid-Players’ Championship at Giants Ridge in Biwabik by defeating Paul Meyer 2 & 1 in the title match.
“It was a matter of making it count at the right time,” Johnson said. “We both hit some bad shot and we both hit some good shots.”
In the semifinals, Johnson got past Ryan Conn of Chaska Town Course 3 & 2, while Meyer needed 20 holes to edge Casey Nelson of Oak Ridge Country Club.
Others who made the round of eight are Justin Burleson of Mendakota Country Club, Jesse Larson of Olympic Hills, Tyler Obermueller of Emerald Greens and Ben Egart of the Links at Northfork.
