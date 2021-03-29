Two of the most successful wrestlers in Lake Conference history - Cael Swensen of Wayzata and Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie - concluded their parallel prep careers in the 152-pound state Class AAA finals March 25 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
In one of the most exciting matches of the day, Swensen won 3-1 in sudden-death overtime to earn a state championship for the second year in a row. With the win, Swensen finished his senior season 39-0. Dagel also had a great senior year, finishing 29-4 with three of his four losses to Swensen.
Earlier in the day, Dagel had a close 6-4 decision over Joey Novak of New Prague. Swensen also had a tough match in the semis, pinning Lakeville South’s Brice Bischof at the 4:48 mark.
After the championship match, Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen, who is also Cael’s father, talked about what it was like watching the overtime contest.
“We have known Bryce Dagel ever since we moved here from Florida,” coach Swensen said. “We really respect Bryce and his family. He has paid his dues to become a great wrestler. Cael and Bryce have always been around the same weight.”
In seventh grade, their first year of varsity wrestling, they were in the lightest weight class at 106 pounds.
“Cael and Bryce are friendly, but not close friends,” coach Swensen said. “They’ll talk when they see each other, but they don’t hang out together. In the club season, Cael is with Minnesota Elite and Bryce wrestles for Pinnacle. They compete in both freestyle and Greco during the club season. There is mutual respect between them.”
Competition between the two has always been hard and clean, and the state-championship match was a good representation of their rivalry.
“Bryce is very strong and his leg strength puts a lot of pressure on opponents,” coach Swensen said. “It is hard to take him down.”
The 1-1 score going into overtime reflected the competitiveness of the match, then Cael Swensen scored to take the nod.
Incredibly, according to Wayzata’s season stats, Cael had 165 takedowns. Even more incredibly, he didn’t give up a single takedown this year.
“I give Bryce a lot of credit for the adjustments he made against Cael,” coach Swensen said. “Their second match of the year [at Super Regionals March 20] was very close [a 4-2 win for Cael] and the state-championship match was even closer. Bryce held his position really well. It came down to a scramble in overtime.”
