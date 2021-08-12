Two weeks ago, there was a small announcement in a local newspaper announcing the passing of former Hopkins High basketball coach Kenny Novak Sr.
One person who saw the notice said, “Gee, that’s too bad.”
For me, it was much more personal.
When I first arrived at Sun Newspapers as a rookie sportswriter in 1972, I was looking forward to meeting the local coaching legends of the Lake Conference - Richfield football coach Bob Collison, Edina football coach Stav Canakes, St. Louis Park basketball coach Lloyd Holm, Edina hockey coach Willard Ikola, Kennedy baseball coach Buster Radebach and, last but not least, Kenny Novak, the basektball coach at Hopkins Lindbergh.
As I began meeting coaches, some of them thought at first that I was a high school student. They didn’t spend much time with me, although most of them were cordial. Coach Canakes, the football coach at Edina-West High, told me, “I don’t have a lot of time, so make it quick.” Then he went on to tell me that I would never be as good as my predecessor, the great Frank Tienan.
One of the last coaches I met was Kenny Novak Sr. I thought it was kind of different that a 43-year-old man was still called Kenny, but right away I could see he was different from most other coaches.
After visiting with him for only 15 minutes, I already felt like we were friends. And that friendship would last 49 years - until the day he passed away.
Highest High
The high point of Novak’s coaching career came in 1974, when his Lindbergh boys qualified for the State Class AA Tournament. The starting lineup included Kevin Diepholz at center, Dick Malotky and Bill Molzahn as the forwards and Kevin Tuck and Kenny Novak Jr. in the backcourt.
Lindbergh won the region championship at the old Metropolitan Sports Center in Bloomington, and after the game coach Novak wept. He had come so close to making state on other occasions. But breaking through District 18 was really difficult. Check District 18’s record in the state basketball tourney. Wayzata won state in 1959, St. Louis Park won in 1962, Minnetonka won in 1965, Edina won three years in a row from 1966-68. In each of those years, Hopkins was right there, competing for district championships.
In an interview two years ago, Novak said, “We lost to some pretty good teams those years. Finally making it to the state tournament was gratifying for our family because Kenny was on the team.”
Kenny Novak Jr. is on his way to winning 1,000 games as a high school basketball coach. His dad was on the bench with him during a long run of successful seasons at Hopkins High, but Kenny Sr. had to quit at the age of 90, due to the threat of COVID-19, which put senior citizens in great danger.
Shocking News
After two and one-half decades as head basketball coach in Hopkins, the most shocking day of coach Novak’s life was the day he lost his coaching job. He was coaching Lindbergh and Tom Hutton was coaching Eisenhower. When the two Hopkins High Schools merged into one in the early 1980s, Novak was odd man out.
“I was surprised by that,” Novak said during a recent conversation. “I had coached my son, and Tommy had a son coming up through the program. They wanted him to have a chance to coach his son. But it was hard for me to understand why I was let go.”
When Kenny Novak Jr. graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, he went right into high school coaching, and was hired as the head coach at Blaine. His first decision was to bring his father with him as his top assistant. Together, they took a previously dormant program to state Class AA runner-up status in 1987.
When Kenny Jr. was hired at Hopkins, it was a homecoming for both father and son.
A Great Friend
In his last few years, coach Novak Sr. was having trouble with his memory, but whenever we got together for breakfast, he was razor-sharp in sharing stories about his high school career at Crosby-Ironton, his college playing career at St. Cloud State, his time as a guard with the Minneapolis Lakers and, of course, his long career on the bench as a high school coach.
Growing up in Central Minnesota, Novak remembered his parents as good people. They were industrious and honest, but never had a lot of money. So when Novak earned a nickel, he saved a nickel. He was always careful with money.
He became perhaps the best athlete in the history of Crosby-Ironton High. Although only 5 feet, 11 inches tall, he was an All-State basketball player. He played at St. Cloud State, and shortly thereafter became his alma mater’s head coach. Novak was hoping to play NBA basketball for the world-champion Minneapolis Lakers, and was making progress toward that goal before he was traded to the Baltimore Bullets.
He decided not to report to Baltimore, and instead began his coaching career. After coaching at St. Cloud State, he was hand-picked to take over at Hopkins from coaching legend Butsie Maetzold, who was nearing retirement age.
Maetzold won state basketball titles in 1952 and 1953 and also coached several Hopkins football teams to undefeated seasons. He could coach any sport - an win whether he had a lot of talent or only a small amount.
“I learned a lot from Butsie,” Novak said in the twilight of his own coaching career.
One thing Novak learned was the importance of discipline. During the winter, he required his players to wear hats, gloves and what were once called “overshoes” whenever they went outside.
