Keira Christensen
The Eden Prairie soccer team beat The Blake School 8-0 Oct. 7 at EP’s Aerie Stadium. Senior defender and captain Keira Christensen scored her first goal of the season and added three assists.
EP Rushers
The Eden Prairie football team featured a balanced running attack its 23-0 homecoming win over Shakopee Oct. 8. Bennett Larson had eight rushes for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Tyler Walden carried nine times for 65 yards, Toby Frost ran eight times for 67 yards and Javon Palmer-Pruitt had eight rushes for 55 yards. The Eagles had 327 yards in total offense to 166 yards for Shakopee.
Nick Fazi
Eden Prairie High football quarterback Nick Fazi was efficient with his passes in a 23-0 win over Shakopee Oct. 8. He completed eight of 10 throws for 59 yards and a touchdown as EP improved to 5-1.
Will Martin
Minnetonka High’s football team won a road game 41-8 Oct. 8 at Totino-Grace. Senior quarterback Will Martin paced the Skippers, completing 16 of 23 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Minnetonka’s record is 5-1.
Isaac Sanders
Hopkins High freshman boys soccer forward Isaac Sanders scored his team’s only goal with 22 seconds remaining in the second half of a 1-1 tie against Osseo Oct. 6 at Hopkins High Stadium. Earlier this season he scored the game-winner against St. Michael-Albertville.
Evan Swenson
Swenson continued to make big plays for the Minnetonka High football team in a 41-8 victory Oct. 8 at Totino-Grace. He scored on a 44-yard punt return. In previous weeks, Swenson had six pass interceptions.
