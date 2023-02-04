Senior forward Nu Nu Agara was on target for 30 points in the Hopkins girls basketball team’s 85-45 win over Edina.
Sam Broz
The Blake School girls hockey team blitzed Breck 9-0 Feb. 2 with forward Sam Broz racking up six points on two goals and four assists.
Molly Lenz
Eden Prairie girls basketball captain Molly Lenz scored 20 points in the Eagles’ come-from-behind 69-66 win over Lake Conference rival Minnetonka Feb. 3 at Eden Prairie’s gym.
Ava Lindsay
Two goals from senior captain Ava Lindsay lifted the Minnetonka High girls hockey team to a 3-0 victory over the Blaine Bengals Feb. 2 at Fogerty Arena.
Liv McGill
Hopkins High’s girls basketball team defeated Buffalo 97-26 in a Lake Conference game Jan. 31 with junior point guard Liv McGill netting 21 points.
Evelyn Osland
The Hopkins/St. Louis Park girls hockey goalie, Evelyn Osland, made 20 saves in a 3-1 victory over Visitation Jan. 31 at Minnetonka Ice Arena.
Luke Rapp
Senior guard Luke Rapp of the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team scored 24 points Jan. 31 in the Eagles’ 73-66 loss to Edina at Edina Community Center.
Andy Stefonowicz
Minnetonka’s boys basketball team rolled to a 79-63 win over St. Michael-Albertville Jan. 31 with junior guard Andy Stefonowicz scoring 20 points.
John Stout
Junior defenseman John Stout of the Minnetonka boys hockey team figured in three of the Skippers’ goals during a 4-2 victory over Wayzata Feb. 2 at Plymouth Ice Center. Stout scored a goal and added two assists.
