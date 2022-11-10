Maple Grove, Rosemount and Eden Prairie continue as the top three teams in the Sun Newspapers state Class 6A football power rankings this week. All three advance to the State 6A Tournament this week along with Shakopee, Lakeville South, Stillwater, East Ridge and Centennial.
The most exciting playoff game last Friday was East Ridge pulling out a 28-27 victory over Prior Lake - a mild upset according to the Sun power rankings.
It was business as usual for the top three teams, although it took Rosemount a while to get going in its home game against Wayzata. The score was 14-14 at halftime, and then the Irish had three long touchdown runs in the second half to pull away, 42-14.
Eden Prairie had one of its best offensive nights of the season, rushing for 403 yards in a 55-14 victory over visiting Woodbury. “We had a lot of different guys carrying the ball,” EP head coach Mike Grant said. The game was a coming out party for Eagle sophomore Elijah Rumpf, who had 80 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
No. 1 Maple Grove looked sharp in ending Forest Lake’s season 54-21. Centennial had a lot of trouble with a vastly improved Edina team before pulling out a 14-7 victory.
Power rankings: 1. Maple Grove 10-0, 2. Rosemount 10-0, 3. Eden Prairie 8-2, 4. Lakeville South 8-2, 5. Stillwater 9-1, 6. Centennial 8-2, 7. Shakopee 7-3, 8. East Ridge 8-2, 9. Prior Lake 6-4, 10. White Bear Lake 7-3.
Prime time players
• Armstrong High’s Reggie Carter rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 Class 5A playoff win over Cooper Nov. 4.
• Rosemount halfback Will Priest had touchdown runs of 42, 67 and 71 yards Nov. 4 as the Irish ended Wayzata’s 5-5 season 42-14.
