Junior Stormy Knight of the Providence Academy Lions football team had a career game Oct. 15 as his team remained undefeated in a 56-21 win at St. Croix Lutheran.
Knight’s five touchdowns were more than enough, as the Lions scored eight in all. His scoring runs covered 15, 16, 56, 7 and 20 yards. Teammate Jack Meissner, one of the senior captains, had touchdown runs of 29 and 39 yards and quarterback Jack Reller scored on an 11-yard run. Logan Ahlers kicked all eight extra points.
Providence Academy head coach Colin Rooney is happy to be 7-0, of course. The biggest test of the season comes this week when the Lions meet SMB, a ranked team one Class above Providence in enrollment.
“We had a lot of rushing yards against St. Croix Lutheran,” Rooney said. “Our offensive line is playing great. It starts with Nate Dierberger at center. We had a problem with snaps in the shotgun last season, but all of Nate’s snaps are good. Ahlers and James Wicht are the Lions’ guards, with captain Mark McCarthy at left tackle and sophomore Bennett Hillberg at right tackle.
“There isn’t a week spot in our O Line,” Rooney said. “Those five guys are the story.”
Looking forward to the section playoffs, which will begin Tuesday, Oct. 26, Rooney said, “There are seven teams in our section, so one of the teams will have a bye.”
The bye will go to either Providence or Dassel-Cokato, both 7-0 through last Friday night’s games.
“There are no pushovers in the section,” Rooney said. “Watertown-Mayer, Rockford and Litchfield all have winning records.”
Providence and SMB were playing Wednesday, Oct. 20, at The Blake School in Hopkins. SMB combines players from three private schools - Blake, Minnehaha Academy and St. Paul Academy.
