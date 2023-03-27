Charlie Petit
Buy Now

Wayzata's Charlie Petit, going for the pin at state, finished third in state.
Landon Nebel
Buy Now

All-Lake wrestler Landon Nebel of Edina finished his career with a school record for wins.
Marco Christiansen
Buy Now

Marco Christiansen became Minnetonka's first individual state wrestling champion since 1995 this season.
Will Sather
Buy Now

Will Sather of Eden Prairie added a silver medal at state this year after taking the gold medal in 2022.

When Lake Conference head wrestling coaches met to determine the All-Lake team for 2022-23, it was no surprise that St. Michael-Albertville, Eden Prairie and Wayzata dominated the selections.

STMA finished second in the State Class AAA Tournament, losing to Hastings in an exciting championship match 33-32. The Knights won the Lake title with a 6-0 dual-match record, while Eden Prairie took second with a 5-1 mark and Wayzata was third at 4-2. Following were Buffalo, Edina and Minnetonka, each at 2-4, and Hopkins at 0-6.

Tags

Load comments