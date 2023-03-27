When Lake Conference head wrestling coaches met to determine the All-Lake team for 2022-23, it was no surprise that St. Michael-Albertville, Eden Prairie and Wayzata dominated the selections.
STMA finished second in the State Class AAA Tournament, losing to Hastings in an exciting championship match 33-32. The Knights won the Lake title with a 6-0 dual-match record, while Eden Prairie took second with a 5-1 mark and Wayzata was third at 4-2. Following were Buffalo, Edina and Minnetonka, each at 2-4, and Hopkins at 0-6.
Lake wrestlers had success in state Class AAA individual competition. Marco Christiansen, the Minnetonka junior, captured the state crown at 170 pounds. Eden Prairie’s Zytavius Williams won the 120-pound state championship. Junior Logan Swensen (126) and Adam Cherne (170) were state runners-up along with Eden Prairie’s Terae Dunn (145) and Will Sather (heavyweight).
STMA had two state champions - sophomore Landon Robideau at 132 pounds and junior Jed Wester at 160 pounds.
Hopkins and Edina each placed wrestlers on the All-Lake Conference team. Hopkins’ representative is junior Patrick Kubisa, a state qualifier this year. Edina is represented by senior co-captain Landon Nebel, who placed fourth in state at 132 and junior co-captain Brody Perry, who qualified for state for the first time.
All-Lake team
STMA: Seniors Eli Davis, Tyson Hentges, Parker Janssen and Mason Mills, juniors Ian Schultz and Jed Wester, sophomores Landon Robideau and Jarrett Wadsen, freshman Chase Mills and seventh-grader Lincoln Robideau.
Eden Prairie: Juniors Terae Dunn, Dominic Heim and Will Sather, sophomore Charles Vanier and seventh-grader Anthony Heim.
Wayzata: Seniors Adam Cherne and Andrew Larson, juniors Luke Koenen, Logan Swensen and Charlie Petit.
Edina: Senior Landon Nebel and junior Brody Perry.
Minnetonka: Junior Marco Christiansen.
Hopkins: Junior Patrick Kubisa.
Buffalo: Freshman Aiden Herbst.
Honorable mention
STMA: Seniors Myles Dehmer and Logan Torkelson and junior Noah Torgerson.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Jacory Bates, London Bui and Jafari Vanier.
Wayzata: Seniors Nelson Kukowski, Isaiah Schmitz and Elijah Wald.
Minnetonka: Senior Enzo Cich, junior Charlie Palm and sophomore Joe McAnally.
Edina: Senior Cam Rhodes, sophomore Troy Doroff and freshman Anthony Nichols.
Hopkins: Junior Logan Ross and sophomores Mark Gonzales and Connor Marshall.
Buffalo: Senior Jonah Anderson, junior Matthew Carlson and seventh-grader Dylan Keeler.
