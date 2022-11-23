Jeff Olson’s new book focuses on success of Minnesotans in the top pro hockey league
When author Jeff Olson was encouraged by Lou Nanne to write a hockey book, the discussion went beyond what has already been done to help illustrate the State of Hockey moniker tag given to Minnesota over the years.
One area left unexplored is the state’s ties to the National Hockey League and not only how many Minnesotans have reached the pinnacle of the game, but experienced a lot of success in all its forms.
“We have museums about Minnesota hockey with some great stories and literature but the wing of NHLers to come from Minnesota seemed empty without a book about the homegrown players we have,” Olson said in what was a six-month process to write “Minnesota Hockey Greats: Homegrown Talent” published by The History Press/Arcadia Publishing and released in late August.
Nanne wrote the forward for the book where he outlined the uniqueness of the book itself and the ultimate list which cannot be found anywhere else.
Olson said Nanne’s unique perspective of the sport and Minnesota is unmatched as a player, coach, general manager/president, and overall ambassador for the sport.
It was only fitting that Nanne was out in the middle of Target Field on New Year’s Day to welcome the world to the State of Hockey for the 2022 Winter Classic.
Connecting the various achievements of particular seasons and carriers and then talking with the players and coaches who lived through those particular times was a real pleasure for Olson who formatted the book by eras including the golden era from 1960-82.
Through more than 70 profiles, Olson was able to compile Minnesota NHL records in one spot to add more substance to the celebration.
Those 22 years proved to be pivotal in the expansion of the game in popularity and ultimately the product on the ice.
“People have a vague idea of what was going on at that time but it was a perfect storm of how things came together,” Olson said. “Before 1960 there was a stark difference in how the game grew so quickly to create high-quality players to be able to play in the NHL and become a Hall of Famer.”
Olson said the 60s had five or six factors at work including the dynamics between the metro and outstate areas in terms of the economy and population growth which led to more ice rinks being built. Before 1960 the number of indoor hockey rinks could be counted on one hand, same for the number of venues in northern parts of the state. That number grew to over 100 arenas by 1982 with the addition of major arenas like Wakota, Bloomington Ice Garden, New Hope Arena, and South St. Paul Arena to name a few. Another bellwether of the times was the expansion of the high school programs from 75 to 163 during those 22 years.
With more players playing well beyond high school that experience level translated into higher-quality coaches for the next generation.
Another rise in the culture of the game came with the addition of the North Stars in 1967 and the Fighting Saints soon after. What Olson deemed the fountain-head trio of all-time greats including John Mariucci, Lou Nanne, and Herb Brooks came into their own as leaders in the sport, finding talent and leading those remarkable programs with the Gophers, North Stars, and various national programs over the decades.
“Those three were out there beating down the bushes,” he said to find hockey players in addition to finding ways to help build arenas throughout the state.
”Before 1960 there is a stark contrast where Brainerd had no hockey, the Iron Range had a couple of teams, Warroad, Duluth, and Rochester had one team.” The number of teams doubled over the four decades leading up to the turn of the century.
Another factor in the golden era was the well-paying jobs by mothers and fathers, which allowed for more stability and opportunities for their children to play hockey at an incredible rate. “People found good-paying jobs, coming off the farms in the area to work for corporations like Medtronic, which offered good incomes so people could pay the team fees and passed schoolboard referendums.”
From his research, Olson described the 1982-83 season as the zenith of the Minnesota-NHL connection with 31 players making a strong impact on their respective clubs in addition to coaches Herb Brooks and Bob Johnson behind their respective benches.
Brooks was not only coming off the Miracle on Ice but by 1982-83 he was well on his way to becoming the first American-born coach of the New York Rangers to win 100 games. He coached the Rangers from 1981-85.
Olson noted the huge impact Brooks made winning three national titles for the Gophers during the 1970s after the program, “had a big zero” winning no titles from 1948-74, while Big Ten Conference rival Michigan won eight titles.
Olson described another, “magical sign from 1982-83 was Dave Langevin was already on three straight [Stanley Cup champion teams] and headed to a fourth-straight.”
The St. Paul native was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 1993.
Olson included a pioneer player section with the threshold of playing more than 500 games to garner consideration which works out to be a seven or eight-season career. He included players like Bill Butters, Steve Johnson, Dean Talafous and Henry Bouche.
Olson spans several decades starting with “Mr. Zero” and Eveleth native Frank Brimsek who was a hall-of-fame goaltender with the Boston Bruins in the 1940s.
Brimsek was the first American goalie inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966 and was part of the inaugural class of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 1973. Brimsek retired in 1950 with records for most wins and shutouts by an American-born goaltender. Those records stood for 54 and 61 years, respectively.
Olson brings readers into the modern era which is experiencing another Minnesotan renascence over the last two decades. Among those to experience success at the highest level are high-profile players like Spring Lake Park’s David Backes, Warroad-grad TJ Oshie, Rosseau’s Dustin Buffylin, Blaine’s Matt Hendricks, Blaine’s Nick Bjugstad, Bloomington’s Zach Parise, St. Paul’s Kyle Okposo, Grand Rapids’ Alex Goligoski, and Plymouth’s Blake Wheeler, just to name a few.
Olson categorized “Rising Stars” as those with at least one 20-goal or 60-point season. Those on the list include Hill-Murray’s Jake Guentzel, Burnsville’s Brock Boeser, Edina’s Kiefer Bellows, and Minnetonka’s K’Andre Miller.
Another nugget Olson discovered was a dozen defensemen came from a 15-20 mile radius around Minneapolis/St. Paul during the 1960-70s including the likes of Reed Larson and Phil Housley. Both of them went on to remarkable hockey careers.
