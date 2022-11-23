Jeff Olson’s new book focuses on success of Minnesotans in the top pro hockey league

When author Jeff Olson was encouraged by Lou Nanne to write a hockey book, the discussion went beyond what has already been done to help illustrate the State of Hockey moniker tag given to Minnesota over the years.

Minnesota Hockey Greats

Jeff Olson’s “Minnesota Hockey Greats: Homegrown Talent” in the NHL celebrates the impact by those who grew up in Minnesota and went on to success at the highest level in the game.

