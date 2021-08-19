The State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament will be held the next three weekends in Chaska, Hamburg and Waconia.

Games will be Aug. 20-22 and 27-29 and Sept. 3-6.

In opening-round games this weekend at Chaska Athletic Park, Chaska will play Miesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, Anoka will play East Grand Forks at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Chanhassen Red Birds will play the Moorhead Mudcats at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Hamel Hawks will play the Victoria Vics at 4:30 Saturday and the Moorhead Brewers will play the St. Michael Saints at 7 Saturday. First-round games Sunday, Aug. 22, in Hamburg are the Burnsville Bobcats against the New Market Muskies at 11 a.m., the Rochester Royals against the Forest Lake Brewers at 1:30 p.m. and the Hampton Cardinals against the Champlin Park LoGators at 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal games will ve played Saturday, Aug. 28, in Hamburg, with the semifinals, also in Hamburg, to follow on Aug. 29. The tournament concludes with four, and possibly five, games Sept. 3-6 in Hamburg, Chaska and Waconia. The championship will be decided Sept. 5, and possibly the 6th, at Chaska Athletic Park.

Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments