Thirty-one teams in Minnesota Class 6A football were divided into four sections by the Minnesota State High School League the morning of Nov. 12.
The No. 1 seeds in each section - Eden Prairie, Stillwater, East Ridge and Farmington - will receive first-round byes for Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Games scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Tuesday round had Osseo at Edina, Hopkins at Totino-Grace, Roseville at Prior Lake, Minnetonka at Woodbury, Anoka at Rosemount, Burnsville at Wayzata, Cretin-Derham Hall at Lakeville South, Lakeville North at Centennial, Mounds View at Blaine, Eastview at St. Michael-Albertville, Eagan at Shakopee and White Bear Lake at Champlin Park.
Semifinal games in each of the four pods will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the home fields of the higher-seeded teams.
The finals in each section are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, one day before Thanksgiving.
Three schools - Buffalo, Forest Lake and Maple Grove - opted out of the Class 6A playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns.
