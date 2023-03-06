Zytavius Williams
Buy Now

Zytavius Williams is Eden Prairie's state Class AAA wrestling champ at 120 pounds.
Will Sather
Buy Now

Will Sather of the Eden Prairie wrestling team scores a pin on his way to second place at state.

With new coach Marcus LeVesseur adding expertise and motivation this season, Eden Prairie High’s wrestlers enjoyed a high level of success at state.

Sophomore Zytavius Williams won the 120-pound state Class AAA title March 4 at Xcel Energy Center while Eagle teammates Terae Dunn at 145 pounds and Will Sather at heavyweight competed in state championship bouts.

Tags

Load comments