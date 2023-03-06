With new coach Marcus LeVesseur adding expertise and motivation this season, Eden Prairie High’s wrestlers enjoyed a high level of success at state.
Sophomore Zytavius Williams won the 120-pound state Class AAA title March 4 at Xcel Energy Center while Eagle teammates Terae Dunn at 145 pounds and Will Sather at heavyweight competed in state championship bouts.
Williams defeated Lake Conference rival Mason Mills of St. Michael-Albertville in the championship match with a final score of 4-3. By running the table at state, Williams finished the 2022-23 season 39-9 overall.
Dunn, a junior, made the championship match with three straight wins before losing to Anoka’s Eric Paulson in the finals, 10-3. To reach the finals, Dunn posted 9-3, 7-0 and 11-2 decision wins. His season record was 38-6.
Sather, a junior, was seeded second in the state at heavyweight even though he was the defending state champ. After winning his way back to the finals, Sather lost to No. 1 seed Vincent Mueller of St. Thomas Academy, who pinned all four of his state opponents. Sather finished the season 45-3.
Eden Prairie had two more outstanding performances at state from football stars Jacory Bates and Dominic Heim. Bates, a senior, took third at state in the 160-pound weight division. He won the bronze medal with a 10-4 decision over Apollo Ashby of Mounds View to finish the season 25-4. Heim finished third at 220 with a 5-2 decision over Lakeville North’s Antonio Menard.
