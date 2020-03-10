Energetic crowd fuels Richfield second-half rally
Top-seeded Richfield defended its home floor for one more time in a 75-63 win over No. 4 Kennedy Saturday afternoon in front of an energetic crowd.
“That’s been our theme all year – bring the city up,” Spartans coach Omar McMillan said. “I really appreciate all of the support the Richfield crew has. I’ve been challenging them to make it bigger than our DeLaSalle [regular season] game. With it being a section game against an up-the-street rival and they brought their fans. It was a great atmosphere.”
The win moves the Spartans (22-6) to Thursday’s final with a 7 p.m. tip-off at Jefferson High School against No. 2 seed Holy Angels.
Final: @AthleticsRHS over @JFKEagles 74-63. Grayson leads top-seeded RHS with 27 points.— Jason Olson (@SunSportsJason) March 7, 2020
Section 3-3A final is 7pm Thursday at Jefferson. Not sure it will compare to the atmosphere at RHS on the final game to be played on this floor. pic.twitter.com/LFdRfm2sUq
The Stars return to the section final after a 73-57 win over No. 3 South St. Paul.
McMillan said the team takes pride in their collective play on the defensive end of the court and that shined through in the second half Saturday to allow the Spartans to make shots on the other end, re-energizing the defense to do it again and again.
“To be able to put ourselves in the driver’s seat to finish the game up was big,” said McMillan, who is ready to return to the section final having lost to St. Thomas Academy by four points in 2016 after trailing by as many as 20 points.
Richfield junior Lamar Grayson had a game-high 29 points on Saturday, followed by 15 points from junior Ryan Miles, 12 points from junior Isaiah Casey Hammond and 10 points from senior captain Jeff Moore.
“It’s a God-lifted season right now,” Grayson said in the hallway just outside the celebratory gym. “I feel like we put a lot of work in and it is finally paying off.”
Not only did Grayson make a contested basket in the paint but he also made the following free throw to give the Spartans a 46-44 lead with 12:45 play. The entire play unfolded in front of the rabid Spartans fans, giving their team all sorts of a home-court advantage through the remaining 13 minutes.
Another big basket came in a corner-3 in front of the Richfield bench and student section to push the lead to 66-62 with 6:30 to go.
“That felt great,” said Grayson, who is known to stay after practice to work on his shot, as are the other captains including Miles.
McMillan said Miles, Grayson or Jeff Moore would call him at 6 a.m. Saturdays to see if he could open up the gym for them to work on their shots. “I work on my shot a lot, it’s just a gift,” Grayson said.
The atmosphere inside the gym was unreal, according to Miles, who appreciates the support. “Very exciting, it’s fun to have the whole crowd in it,” he said. “Last year we weren’t that good but this year it’s different and to have everyone come out and support.”
Miles said the talent was in place to win last year but the group lacked the confidence to match and that’s a difference from this year’s turnaround.
“Everyone with their varsity experience and what we went through helped this year,” he said.
Sophomore 6-foot-4 post Jaden Wollmuth was part of the varsity program last year but blossomed this season. He was limited to four points against Kennedy but played a much larger role in denying looks in the paint or setting up teammates for offensive opportunities. He also grabbed his share of rebounds on both ends.
“We got him in the weight room and he’s 100 percent better over last year,” Miles said of Wollmuth. “He knows what he can do.”
Confidence has played a big role in the Spartans’ success this year and is the result of a couple of things, according to McMillan. “The confidence level goes up when, one, the kids feel like they can be trusted and two, build strong relationships with the players and our coaches know them outside of the game which makes it easier to give them the keys to the car knowing they will come back safely.”
Kennedy kept the game close until shots began to miss and the Spartans converted their opportunities to push a 37-37 halftime score to go out on a 38-26 run over the second half in the second meeting of the season against their Nicollet Avenue neighbors.
Post Chris Martin guided Kennedy with 18 points while senior guard Isaiah Subah finished with 14 points and senior Tyvan Klinger added 10 points. Junior Amarion Hanspard had eight points.
Eric Dums and Jacob Husting finished with six and three points, respectively.
At halftime, Miles said the message from McMillan and the coaches revolved around not practicing to beat Kennedy but rather using that practice experience to prepare to beat the top programs in Class 3A, namely DeLaSalle, a fellow Tri-Metro Conference powerhouse which they might run into if they reach the state tournament.
Saturday’s section semifinal is the last boys basketball game to be played on the current floor at Richfield High School as a new floor will be installed over the summer.
Richfield lost five games on the home floor, granted it came against powers like Columbia Heights and DeLaSalle and Holy Angels. “Those types of games prepared us for games like this,” Miles said. “The conference we are in is a tough one.”
As for a return to the section final after two lean years in the wins column, “It feels great to finally be in a section final but we’ve got one more,” Grayson said, pointing to the third game between the teams which play for a traveling train tracks trophy between the two Richfield schools.
“I think it’s going to be nuts,” McMillan said of the anticipated crowd at Jefferson to support both teams with a state trip on the line. “We are going to have Richfield over there. They might have to close down [Richfield] that night.”
Holy Angels
The 2019 section champion Stars earned a return bid to the final following a pair of big wins, including an 83-61 final over No. 7 St. Paul Humbolt on March 5, followed by a 73-57 win over No. 3 South St. Paul Saturday.
The Stars opened a 13-point halftime lead, extending that by three points in a 38-35 second-half. Nate Kesti had a game-high 21 points followed by Mat Banovetz with 14 points, Bryce Boyd with 12 points and sophomore guard Emmett Johnson with 10 points. Senior Conor O’Rourke had a big game with seven rebounds, five assists, three points and three steals on just one turnover. Banovetz was close to a triple-double with 15 rebounds, 14 points, five assists, two steals and one block. He also had seven turnovers.
