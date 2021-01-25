Sophomore Jimmy Clark scored two goals Saturday night as the Edina High boys hockey team rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Minnetonka two days earlier in a 3-1 win over No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie.
Edina head coach Curt Giles mentioned “adjustments” the Hornets made following the loss to Minnetonka. Without getting into specifics, Giles said, “We convinced the kids that we should be playing a certain way, and they adapted to the changes.”
The win over Eden Prairie featured two Edina sophomore heroes. Goalie Robbie Clarkowski slammed the door on the Eagles by stopping 26 of 27 shots on goal. Clark, who was All-Lake as a freshman last season, scored two of the three Hornet goals, the first on assists from Trey Fechko and Willy Johnson and the second on Fechko’s second assist. Ryan Andor scored Edina’s other goal with Matt Vander Vort assisting.
Giles talked about Clarkowski’s big game in goal. “We look for our goalie to stop the puck,” the coach explained. “That’s his only job. He doesn’t have to pass or shoot.”
Edina’s biggest challenge against Eden Prairie was preventing star Eagle defensemen Luke Mittelstadt and Mason Langenbrunner from joining the attack.
“We had to limit their space and play them the same way we’d play a forward,” Giles said. “Overall, our team played very well, and our defensemen played exceptionally well.”
Senior captain Nick Williams, the leader of the defensive corps, had a big hand in the victory in Giles’ opinion.
“Nick has gotten stronger since last year, and he’s moving the puck even better,” the coach noted. “He’s our quarterback.”
Edina will play a two-game series against defending state Class AA champion Hill-Murray this weekend.
The first game will be at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at historic Aldrich Arena in St. Paul. The second game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
“I love Aldrich Arena,” Giles said. “It reminds me so much of Braemar with the fast ice. I have a lot of respect for their coach, Bill Lechner, and how he runs the program.”
Edina enters the Hill-Murray game with an overall record of 2-1-1.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.