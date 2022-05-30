Never underestimate the element of surprise in the Minnesota prep baseball playoffs.
Faced with long odds against second-seeded in Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA opener on Memorial Day, coach Paul Twenge of seventh-seeded Minnetonka reached into his bag of tricks and pulled out a rabbit.
Two hours later, his Skippers had a 3-0 win, thanks mainly to 6-foot-7, 180-pound righthander Jack Kochevar, who pitched three-hit ball over six innings in his first varsity start before giving way to senior closer Michael Rivera. Minnetonka entered the contest 5-15 overall, while Eden Prairie was 16-4.
Since Eden Prairie had never seen Kochevar pitch before, the Eagles had trouble adjusting to what he was throwing. First of all, Kochevar’s height was a factor, along with his release point, which is somewhere between sidearm and three-quarters.
“I had a fastball/slider combination that was working today,” Kochevar said after the game. “I didn’t listen to any of the chirping, I just focused on my catcher. Our team did a great job defensively.”
The Skippers’ catcher, junior Max Pederson, has owned that position this season. He exudes confidence and blocks almost everything in the dirt.
“Max is a great catcher,” Kochevar said. “I had never pitched to him before this year, but I already feel comfortable with him.”
One unfortunate play for Eden Prairie decided the game. In the top of the fifth, the Skippers had two men on base with one a two-hop shot was hit back through the box. EP pitcher Jackson Thielen got his glove on the ball, but slipped on the wet grass behind the mound and fell. His throw was wide of first baseman Jack Nicklaus and by the time the ball was retrieved and thrown to catcher Dawson Miller, two runs had crossed the plate. Minnetonka later added an insurance run to make the score 3-0.
Kochevar was edging close to his pitch-count limit in the bottom of the seventh, so coach Twenge called on Rivera to finish the game.
Jack Nicklaus singled for the Eagles, and then Ryan Koering beat out an infield hit. An out was recorded, but then Nick Thompson drew a walk to load the bases. Rivera got a popup for the second out, but then had to face the Eagles’ leading hitter, junior shortstop Joey Flom.
Flom hit a drive to left field that was slicing toward the line as it sank. Senior left fielder Blake Singh raced to the line, dove and caught the ball just before it hit the ground.
It was a great play to end the Skippers’ best game of the season.
“The wind was blowing hard to the left,” Singh said. “But I thought I could get there in time. When I looked in my glove, I had it.”
Like his teammates, Singh believed Minnetonka could upset Eden Prairie, a team that had handled them twice during the Lake Conference season.
“Look what we did last year,” Singh said. “We came into the playoffs as an underdog and won the section championship.”
After that, the Skippers beat Stillwater in their first game at state on the way to a fourth-place finish.
“It meant everything to us to make it to state last year,” Singh said. “We’re underdogs again this year. But when you go into the playoffs, it’s a new season and anything can happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.