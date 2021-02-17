Minnetonka and Edina have been arch rivals for decades in Lake Conference boys hockey, and coming into this season most fans thought they had seen everything in this long series.
However, there was one more twist added to the tally sheet last week. For the first time in history, Minnetonka shut out Edina for the second time in a season. With their 3-0 victory, the Skippers backed up what they had done earlier in the season when they defeated Edina 4-0 at Braemar Arena.
Co-No. 1 stars, junior forward Wyatt Chartier and senior goaltender Kyle Briesemeister, made Saturday, Feb. 13, a day to remember at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. Chartier figured in all three Skipper goals, scoring two and assisting on another. Meanwhile, Briesemeister whisked away all 23 of Edina’s shots on goal.
The win kept Minnetonka in the thick of the Lake Conference title race with a 4-2-0 record. Eden Prairie, a 7-0 winner over Wayzata in another Saturday matchup, is 6-1-0 in conference play and Wayzata is 5-2-0. Edina is 3-3-0 and a mathematical chance to rise to the top of the standings.
Edina head coach Curt Giles wants to see more from his Hornets.
“We have good talent, but we need to start using it better,” he said.
Earlier in the week, the Hornets lost to Wayzata 4-3 on home ice at Braemar Arena.
The Wayzata game was a toss-up, in which the visiting Trojans took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Edina rallied to tie the score in the second period. Johnny DeVoe scored with assists from captain Jackson Borst and Henri Whittleff, and then Willy Johnson scored on a pass from Jimmy Clark.
Goals by Jake Schneider at the end of the second period and John Mattson at the start of the third period restored Wayzata’s two-goal margin.
A late goal by Kefin Enriquez from Mason Nevers gave Edina a chance, but that was all the scoring Edina could muster even after pulling goalie Robbie Clarkowski toward the end of the last period.
Clarkowski didn’t disappoint, as he made 38 saves in the Hornet net. Will Ingemann turned away 36 of 39 shots in Wayzata’s goal.
Edina has two Lake Conference games this week. They play St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Knights’ home rink. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, the Hornets host Eden Prairie at Braemar.
“First, we have to take care of St. Michael-Albertville,” Giles said. “Last time we played, we beat Eden Prairie, and I’m sure [coach] Lee Smith will remind them of that.”
One thing the Hornets will work on this week is clearing their zone. “Our D’s are spending too much time in our zone,” Giles said.
