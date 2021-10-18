After winning the Lake Conference boys soccer title two weeks in a row, the Minnetonka Skippers were anxious to add their legacy this week in the Section 2AA finals.
As this edition of the Sun Sailor was going to press Tuesday, Oct. 19, Minnetonka was gearing up to play Edina in the championship match at Prior Lake. The winner, of course, advances to the State Class AA Tournament next week.
“It is the match both teams look forward to all season,” said Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers in describing his team’s rivalry with Edina.
During the regular season the Lake rivals split two games. Minnetonka won the conference title by a half game over Wayzata and Edina was a close third.
Minnetonka kicked off the playoffs with a 5-0 victory over Chaska Oct. 12 and beat Waconia 3-0 in the semifinals two nights later.
“We had kind of a slow start against Chaska and led 2-0 at halftime,” coach Rogers said. “Charlie Pears had a great game with two goals. Torin Firehammer, Jack Olson and Ewan Magowan had the other goals.”
In the Tonka-Waconia game, the score was 0-0 at the half. “On a small field in the playoffs, anything can happen,” Rogers observed. “We finally scored on Alex Gonikman’s direct kick that he put in the upper right-hand corner of the net.”
A rebound goal by Yousef Eldashoury scored a rebound goal on a shot by Gonikman to make the score 2-0, and then Gonikman scored an insurance goal.
“I thought we had pretty good control of the game,” Rogers said. “Peyton Olson is a terrific goalkeeper, and we’re blessed to have him. Jake Hennen [who has been out most of the season with an injury] played about 10 minutes and almost scored right away.”
One of Minnetonka’s main strengths is balanced scoring. “We have 55 goals,” Rogers said. “Firehammer and Gonikman each have 10 and Charlie Pears has seven. The guys are playing unselfishly, and our goals can come from anywhere. Parker Flynn has five. Jack Olson and Jake Hennen each have three. Defensively, Ben Chung and Parker Flynn have been shutting down some really good teams in the midfield.”
Rogers has been named Section 2AA Coach of the Years by his peers and Alex Olson of the Skippers is the Section Assistant Coach of the Year.
“It is humbling any time you are honored by your peers,” Rogers said. “Hats off to the guys on the team. They have done a great job all season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.