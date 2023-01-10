Andrew Gump
Andrew Gump (303) of Edina and Will Strommen (905) of Wayzata hit the trail at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Twelve inches of snow Jan. 3 and 4 in West Bloomington gave Lake Conference skiers a winter wonderland to enjoy for their meet at Hyland Lake Reserve Jan. 5.

For both the boys and girls races, some of the top skiers in the Lake season standings were not in the lineup. In fact, Wayzata, which was unbeaten in Lake competition for both boys in girls in previous meets did not race any of its top seven in either race.

