Twelve inches of snow Jan. 3 and 4 in West Bloomington gave Lake Conference skiers a winter wonderland to enjoy for their meet at Hyland Lake Reserve Jan. 5.
For both the boys and girls races, some of the top skiers in the Lake season standings were not in the lineup. In fact, Wayzata, which was unbeaten in Lake competition for both boys in girls in previous meets did not race any of its top seven in either race.
That gave Eden Prairie the nod in the boys race and Minnetonka its chance to shine with five skiers among the girls top 10.
Boys race
Individual boys champion Jace Haerter of Edina flew on the fluffy bed of new snow, completing the 5K course in 13:39.2. He was pushed to the limit by Minnetonka’s Isaac Wilkey (13:43.5) and Eden Prairie’s Noah Bakken (13:45.5). There was a significant gap between the top three and the rest of the pack. Completing the top 10 were Hopkins’ Liam Urbanowicz, Minnetonka’s Max Westerlund, Eden Prairie’s Colton Warner, Will Ross, Blake Chester and Kyle Kolberg and Wayzata’s William Strommen. Matthew Berge of Eden Prairie finished 11th and was followed in 12th and 13th by Wayzata skiers James Caine and Connor Viera.
The race on the 5th went off without the top three boys in the conference - Daniel McCollor of Wayzata, Andrew DeFor of Edina and Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie. Most likely, one of those three will be the Lake Conference individual champion for 2022-23.
Girls race
The Lake girls 5K at Hyland Lake Reserve went off without two of the elite skiers in the conference - Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins and Audrey Parham of Wayzata. None of the usual varsity for Wayzata raced, and the Trojans’ highest finisher for the day, Elise Wilson, finished 21st.
With Drevlow, last year’s state champ, out of the running, the door was open for a new Lake leader. Courtney Fussy of Eden Prairie took control early in the race and finished first in 15:24.8. Elena Hicks, who has finished in the top 10 in each Lake race this season along with Fussy, was second in 16:08.9. Elin Hartmann of Edina had her highest finish of the season, taking third in 16:35.2. Daphne Grobstein of Hopkins placed fourth in 16:42.5. The next three skiers, places 5-7, were Minnetonka’s Elizabeth Weider, Maya Mor and Elise Pudwill. Rounding out the top 10 were Eden Prairie’s Eleanor Thomas, Minnetonka’s Avery Marasco-Johnson and Eden Prairie’s Alyssa Ehler. Places 11-15 went to Nadia Al-Masri, Mila Finch and Sydney Bond from Eden Prairie, Helen Chu from Edina and Sarah Williams from Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie showed the most depth in the race. Additional Eagles finishing among the top 20 included Lillian Beutz (16th), Addison Giannattasio (19th) and Ani Dirks (20th).
Hopkins skiers Megan Mitchell and Charlotte Li improved their season standings by finishing 17th and 18th.
