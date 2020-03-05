Section play ramped up for boys’ basketball Wednesday evening with several area teams in action.
Section 3-3A
The top-four seeds advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with wins on the home floor:
No. 1 Richfield over No. 8 Henry Sibley 63-30: Richfield’s defense performed well to hold the opposition to a season-best 30 points while four Spartans scored at least 11 points. Lamar Grayson led the way with 16 points, Mitchell January had 14 points, Isaiah Casey Hammond had 13 points and Ryan Miles had 11 points.
No. 2 Holy Angels over No. 7 St. Paul Harding 83-63: Holy Angels rallied in the second half, 52-31, after leading the Knights by one point at the break. Holy Angels used 11 points or more from five players including 19 points from Matt Banovetz, 16 points from Terrance Roberts, Jr., 14 points from Bryce Boyd, 13 points from Nate Kesti and 11 points from Emmett Johnson. Harding was led by Simeon Sharp with 25 points.
No. 3 South St. Paul over No. 6 St. Paul Highland Park 68-52: Packers 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Alonzo Dodd converted 17-of-23 free throws to score a game-high 31 points. Highland Park finished the season 11-16 despite having 23 points from 6-foot-3 junior Joey Kottke.
No. 4 Kennedy over No. 5 St. Croix Lutheran 60-56.
Saturday’s games begin at 1 p.m. with Kennedy and Richfield and South St. Paul at Holy Angels.
The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13 at Jefferson High School.
Section 2-4A
The four home teams advanced to Saturday’s semifinals:
No. 1 Eden Prairie 94, No. 8 Chanhassen 61: John Henry scored 23 points while Connor Christensen and Drake Dobbs each had 19 points to guide the Eagles past Chanhassen in the section opener.
No. 2 Chaska 45, No. 7 Jefferson 36: Despite a game-high 22 points from Jefferson senior Manny Montgomery, Jefferson’s season came to a close in a 45-36 loss at Chaska March 4. The seventh-seeded Jaguars trailed their Metro West Conference foes 20-13 at halftime and but made a strong run in the second half to close within four points, 38-34 thanks to Montgomery’s clutch 3-pointer with 1:28 to play.
No. 3: Shakopee 70, No. 6 Edina 52: Jacob Hutson led Edina with 25 points but Shakopee’s Charlie Katona countered with 36 points to pull ahead in the section quarterfinal played in Shakopee. The Sabers used a 41-29 second half to pull away from the Hornets.
No. 4 Prior Lake 72, No. 5 Minnetonka 44: Cam Steele scored 25 points for the Skippers who came up short against a veteran Lakers team which featured 31 points from Dawson Garcia.
Eden Prairie will host the semifinals on Saturday: Prior Lake at Eden Prairie at noon followed by Chaska/Shakopee at 2:30 p.m. The final is set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the better seed.
Section 6-4A
Third-seeded St. Louis Park edged No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn 73-70 to move on to Friday’s semifinal against Robbinsdale Cooper at Osseo High School. It wasn’t the first close game for the 12-15 Orioles who edged Armstrong by three points on Feb. 26, after losing by four points to Cooper two days earlier. Park’s Paris Johnson opened section play with 22 points followed by 18 points from senior Cole Ewald and eight points each from Jacob Holm and Erik Piehl.
Park split the Metro West Conference contests with Cooper during the regular season by a combined six points. The Orioles won the first meeting 63-61 on Jan. 30 before the Hawks pulled out a 58-54 win on Feb. 24.
No. 1 Hopkins 89, No. 8 Minneapolis South 49: Kerwin Walton’s 24 points helped guide Hopkins in the section opener Wednesday. Andrew Gray and Xavier White added 13 and 12 points, respectively as the Royals opened a 54-21 lead by halftime.
No. 5 Wayzata 54, No. 4 Robbinsdale Armstrong 52 OT: Camden Heide came through with the catch-and-shoot basket in the lane with 1.1 seconds left in overtime for the two-point win to advance to Friday’s semifinal. Heide led the Trojans with 21 points while Eddie Beeninga had 12 points. Armstrong used 16 points form Adam Biewen and 14 points each form Jake Breitbach and Hezekiah Iyawe.
No. 2 Robbinsdale Cooper 86, No. 7 Minneapolis Southwest 64: Cooper finished with 22 points from Damarri BankHead, 18 points from Broderick Powell, Jr., 13 points form Davion Evans and 12 points from Anthony Clay-Traczyk to help extend a 17-point halftime lead to an 86-64 win in the opening round of section play at Cooper High School March 4.
