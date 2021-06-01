Section brackets were recently released ahead of June 1 games with most section finals set for June 9-10. The state lacrosse tournament will be at Stillwater High School this season. The girls tournament will be played June 15-18 while the boys will play June 15, 17 and 19.
Girls lacrosse
Section 5
First round, June 1
No. 9 Cooper at No. 8 Totino-Grace
No. 10 Columbia Heights at No. 7 Osseo/Park Center
Quarterfinals June 3
TG/Cooper winner at No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Hopkins at No. 4 Breck 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Spring Lake Park at No. 3 Armstrong 4:30 p.m.
OPC/Columbia Heights winner at No. 2 Wayzata 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals June 7
Final June 9
Section 6
First round
June 1
No. 10 St. Louis Park at NO. 7 Holy Angels 5 p.m.
June 2
No. 9 Kennedy at No. 8 Minneapolis (South) 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals June 3
Mpls/Kennedy winner at No. 1 Edina 5 p.m.
No. 5 Valley/Blaze at No. 4 Jefferson 6:15 p.m.
Holy Angels/Park winner at No. 2 Prior Lake 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Eastview at No. 3 Blake 4 p.m.
Semifinals June 8
Final June 10
Boys lacrosse
Section 5
First round June 1
No. 9 Providence Academy at No. 8 Hopkins
No. 10 Osseo/Park Center at No. 7 Totino-Grace
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosts Providence/Hopkins winner. Versus Providence June 3 at 7:30 p.m. or versus Hopkins at noon on June 4 at Hopkins.
No. 5 Armstrong at No. 4 Wayzata 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 Breck at No. 3 Maple Grove 7:30 p.m.
OPC/TG winner at No. 2 Blake 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals set for 4:30 p.m. June 7
Final June 9
Section 6
First round June 1
No. 9 Apple Valley at No. 8 Holy Angels 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 Minneapolis at No. 7 Eastview 5 p.m. (Eagan HS)
Quarterfinals June 3
AHA/AV winner at No. 1 Edina 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Burnsville at No. 4 Rosemount 7:30 p.m.
Eview/Mpls winner at No. 2 Prior Lake 5 p.m.
No. 6 Kennedy at No. 3 Jefferson 4 p.m.
Semifinals June 8 at high seed
Finals June 10 at high seed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.