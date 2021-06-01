Section brackets were recently released ahead of June 1 games with most section finals set for June 9-10. The state lacrosse tournament will be at Stillwater High School this season. The girls tournament will be played June 15-18 while the boys will play June 15, 17 and 19.

 

Girls lacrosse

Section 5

First round, June 1

No. 9 Cooper at No. 8 Totino-Grace

No. 10 Columbia Heights at No. 7 Osseo/Park Center

Quarterfinals June 3

TG/Cooper winner at No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Hopkins at No. 4 Breck 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Spring Lake Park at No. 3 Armstrong 4:30 p.m.

OPC/Columbia Heights winner at No. 2 Wayzata 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals June 7

Final June 9

 

Section 6

First round 

June 1

No. 10 St. Louis Park at NO. 7 Holy Angels 5 p.m.

June 2

No. 9 Kennedy at No. 8 Minneapolis (South) 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals June 3

Mpls/Kennedy winner at No. 1 Edina 5 p.m.

No. 5 Valley/Blaze at No. 4 Jefferson 6:15 p.m.

Holy Angels/Park winner at No. 2 Prior Lake 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Eastview at No. 3 Blake 4 p.m.

Semifinals June 8

Final June 10

 

Boys lacrosse

Section 5

First round June 1

No. 9 Providence Academy at No. 8 Hopkins

No. 10 Osseo/Park Center at No. 7 Totino-Grace

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosts Providence/Hopkins winner. Versus Providence June 3 at 7:30 p.m. or versus Hopkins at noon on June 4 at Hopkins.

No. 5 Armstrong at No. 4 Wayzata 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Breck at No. 3 Maple Grove 7:30 p.m.

OPC/TG winner at No. 2 Blake 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals set for 4:30 p.m. June 7

Final June 9

 

Section 6

First round June 1

No. 9 Apple Valley at No. 8 Holy Angels  7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Minneapolis at No. 7 Eastview 5 p.m. (Eagan HS)

Quarterfinals June 3

AHA/AV winner at No. 1 Edina 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Burnsville at No. 4 Rosemount 7:30 p.m.

Eview/Mpls winner at No. 2 Prior Lake 5 p.m.

No. 6 Kennedy at No. 3 Jefferson 4 p.m.

Semifinals June 8 at high seed

Finals June 10 at high seed

