If Minnetonka High was to sculpture a Mt. Rushmore of their best-ever girls tennis players, Marnie Wheaton’s face would appear along with those of the Lambert sisters - Aria and Bella.
The fourth face for this tennis Rushmore would have to be Sarah Shahbaz, who won her second consecutive state Class AA singles championship by defeating Minnetonka teammate Kelsey Phillips in the finals Oct. 28 at Baseline Tennis Center.
It was actually the third state individual gold medal for Shahbaz, who teamed with Annika Elvestrom to win the state doubles championship in 2019. Opponents last Friday, Shahbaz and Phillips teamed up to help Minnetonka win the state team championship for the second year in a row two days earlier.
Shahbaz started out well in the match against Phillips, taking a 5-0 lead in the first set. Phillips won the sixth game, but Shahbaz closed the door 6-1. Phillips, whose serves were flying across the net at 102 and 103 miles per hour, couldn’t get much past Shahbaz, who countered the laser-like serves with lobs that pinned Phillips on the baseline.
Shahbaz was serving 92 miles per hour consistently, but it was her ability to place second, third and fourth shots that gave her the edge in the championship match.
Phillips competed well in the second set, forcing a lot of extended points, but still, Shahbaz was a 6-2 winner.
Modest in victory, Shahbaz said, “My goal was to give everything I had. My mindset was to play good tennis. Kelsey is such an amazing player. I am happy we were able to represent our school in the championship match.”
Shahbaz has always loved playing at Baseline Tennis Center because the courts suit her game.
When she played Phillips in the Section 2AA finals the previous week, the courts at Gustavus Adolphus College were more favorable to Phillips’ power game. Phillips advanced to state as a section champion and the overall No. 1 seed.
Shahbaz and Phillips are friends and play together in practice every day. Both went into the championship match hoping to win, but also knowing that winning would be a challenge.
“Playing here [at Baseline] works best for Sarah’s game,” Phillips said. “She was the favorite today because of the court and she played really well. All the credit to her.”
Minnetonka head coach Brent Lundell didn’t coach either player during the championship match. He sat back and enjoyed some quality tennis.
In 2021, the Minnetonka girls won the state team title and dedicated it to their former coach, Dave Stearns, who passed away in 2020 from natural causes.
“I wish Dave was here today,” Shahbaz said. “I still miss him so much.”
It was Stearns who encouraged Shahbaz to become a leader in the tennis program. Shahbaz was shy at first, but once she made friends with everyone else during her freshman season, she was able to gain confidence and take on the leadership role that Stearns had envisioned. Shortly before his death, Stearns said, “The thing I am most proud of is how Sarah has grown as a person.”
The next chapter in Shahbaz’s tennis career will begin this summer when she takes her game to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University.
“The recruiting process was stressful,” she said. “But I found everything I wanted at Coastal Carolina. I know I am going to have a blast playing there.”
Phillips said she will soon decide on a college. “I am going to play for a Division I school,” she said.
The Skippers will graduate 12 seniors from this year’s varsity, but it won’t take long for them to rebuild. Karina Elvestrom and Maddie Prondzinski will return to the top of the lineup, while Carter Nye, who went undefeated in third and fourth singles matches, as another key player. And as usual, Tonka was talented at the JV level this season.
