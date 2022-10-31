Sarah Shahbaz
Minnetonka's Sarah Shahbaz won her second straight state Class AA singles title at Baseline Tennis Center Oct. 28.

If Minnetonka High was to sculpture a Mt. Rushmore of their best-ever girls tennis players, Marnie Wheaton’s face would appear along with those of the Lambert sisters - Aria and Bella.

The fourth face for this tennis Rushmore would have to be Sarah Shahbaz, who won her second consecutive state Class AA singles championship by defeating Minnetonka teammate Kelsey Phillips in the finals Oct. 28 at Baseline Tennis Center.

