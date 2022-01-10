When Eden Prairie graduated both goaltenders from last season’s state Class AA champion boys hockey team, head coach Lee Smith knew where to find a new goalie.
He turned to senior Sam Schowalter, who led the Eagles to a 7-6-0 record in pre-conference games.
“Sam is calm in the net and gives us a chance to win every time he plays,” coach Smith said after a 5-2 loss Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hermantown. “He is a good team player and the other kids like playing with him. I am very impressed by Sam’s demeanor. He has done everything I could hope for.”
Schowalter has done the lion’s share of goaltending this year, while sophomore Isaiah Paulnock, his understudy has made a couple of starts.
The Eagles struggled at Hermantown Saturday, mainly because the hometown Hawks had four power-play chances and made good on three of them.
“Five-on-five, we played very well,” Smith said. “They are ranked No. 1 in state in Class A and we went toe-to-toe with them.”
In its other game last week, Eden Prairie defeated section rival Prior Lake 6-4.
“From a section perspective, that’s a big win,” Smith said.
Two Eagles led the offense. Ryan Andor, a senior transfer from Edina, recorded a hat trick, while senior Tony Schulze had five points on a goal and four assists. Teddy Townsend and Toran Dobchuk had the other Eagle goals. Steady in the net, Schowalter made 27 saves.
Schowalter was asked which game this season was his best, and without hesitation, he said, “The Edina game [in the Edina Holiday Classic].”
Eden Prairie was outshot by the Hornets, who were ranked first in the state at the time, but Schowalter’s effort in goal keyed a 6-2 EP victory.
Schowalter moved from Prior Lake to Eden Prairie for eighth grade, so winning the Prior Lake game meant a lot to him.
“I know almost every kid on their team,” he said. “They were super good sports when we talked after the game, and that meant a lot to me.”
Schowalter is pleased to be part of the Eden Prairie program, pleased to be coached by Lee Smith.
“Lee is a fun coach and he has given me a lot of confidence,” Schowalter said. “And he respect the goalie position. Another thing I like about Eden Prairie is that it’s all about the team. No one is singled out.”
Speaking of the goalie position, Schowalter first put on the pads as a Mite.
“You know how it is in Mites,” he said. “Everyone takes a turn playing goalie. I was a skater at first, but once I put the pads on it was pretty cool.”
By the time he moved up to Squirt level, the pads were his.
“My parents are pretty nervous about me being a goalie, I’m not going to lie,” Schowalter said. “They are always really supportive.”
Mike and Tracey Schowalter are also very proud of their son’s performance and perseverance.
One of the challenges for any athlete is to balance sports and school. For Schowalter, big games are equal to big tests in school.
Schowalter said he would like to play Junior hockey next season and eventually go on to a college hockey program.
“Juniors look like a good path for me,” he said. “Most goalies don’t go straight to a college team.”
Before he looks at options for the Junior ranks, Schowalter would love to lead the Eagles back to the State Class AA Tournament.
Coach Smith likes the idea and said, “If they did the seedings now, I think we would be No. 1 or No. 2 along with Minnetonka. Our two games against Minnetonka during the Lake Conference season are going to be important.”
