As one of the younger players on the Caddyswag Radio men’s slowpitch softball team, it didn’t take Matt Alford long to catch on to the Caddyswag lifestyle.
Since his two favorite sports are softball and golf, he was a natural for this team. A typical day for the Caddyswag players is a business deal in the morning, followed by lunch and a round of golf, and then a night of softball, ending with a cookout at Van Valkenburg Park.
Golf is sometimes the best part of the day for Alford, who plays third base for Caddyswag. “He shot a 76 today,” one teammate commented. “If I was as good a golfer as Matt, I’d play 36 holes every day.”
Alford never brags about his golf or his softball, preferring to let the sticks do the talking.
He made a couple great fielding plays Monday night as Caddyswag stayed undefeated in Edina Monday softball at 8-0. “I closed my eyes and prayed,” he said. “It’s nice to play on a field like this where there’s almost never a bad hop.”
Caddyswag swept a doubleheader from Kekambas May 10, 17-7 in the first game, 21-9 in the second. Alford clubbed a three-run homer in the second game, but explained he’s not trying to hit the long ball. “Power is not my go-to,” he said. “I leave that to Bill Bausman, Rob Presthus and Turbo [Jason Sirek].”
Softball means more than ever to Alford and his brother Derek this year. Their uncle, Edina Hall-of-Famer Tim McGovern, passed away earlier this spring after a battle with cancer. “I want to be a smart player and run the bases like Uncle Tim,” Alford said. “Tim and my uncle Patrick taught me how to play the game.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.