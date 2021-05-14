Matt Alford
Matt Alford is solid at third base and powerful at the plate. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

As one of the younger players on the Caddyswag Radio men’s slowpitch softball team, it didn’t take Matt Alford long to catch on to the Caddyswag lifestyle.

Since his two favorite sports are softball and golf, he was a natural for this team. A typical day for the Caddyswag players is a business deal in the morning, followed by lunch and a round of golf, and then a night of softball, ending with a cookout at Van Valkenburg Park.

Golf is sometimes the best part of the day for Alford, who plays third base for Caddyswag. “He shot a 76 today,” one teammate commented. “If I was as good a golfer as Matt, I’d play 36 holes every day.”

Alford never brags about his golf or his softball, preferring to let the sticks do the talking.

He made a couple great fielding plays Monday night as Caddyswag stayed undefeated in Edina Monday softball at 8-0. “I closed my eyes and prayed,” he said. “It’s nice to play on a field like this where there’s almost never a bad hop.”

Caddyswag swept a doubleheader from Kekambas May 10, 17-7 in the first game, 21-9 in the second. Alford clubbed a three-run homer in the second game, but explained he’s not trying to hit the long ball. “Power is not my go-to,” he said. “I leave that to Bill Bausman, Rob Presthus and Turbo [Jason Sirek].”

Softball means more than ever to Alford and his brother Derek this year. Their uncle, Edina Hall-of-Famer Tim McGovern, passed away earlier this spring after a battle with cancer. “I want to be a smart player and run the bases like Uncle Tim,” Alford said. “Tim and my uncle Patrick taught me how to play the game.”

