1. COVID-19 takes
away spring season
Unquestionably, No. 1 sports story of 2020 was the loss of the spring sports season due to COVID-19. At first, it seemed the Minnesota State High School League would postpone the start date, perhaps allowing high school spring sports to begin in May and continue into the summer. But a COVID-19 “spike” caused Gov. Tim Walz and the High School League to cancel the season.
The effects of the full-scale cancellation were several. Seniors in athletics and other league-sponsored activities were denied a final season of competition, and for some, college scholarship opportunities were lost. Student-athletes ended up with a lot of idle time during the spring. In addition to athletics being terminated, students missed out on proms and all of the activities related to graduation, including, in many cases, in-person graduation parties.
2. Edina boys easily
win the swim title
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edina High’s boys swimming and diving team easily won the state Class AA championship, finishing more than 100 points ahead of second-place Chanhassen/Chaska.
Four seniors led the way in Edina’s victory. “Jacob Biscan, Liam DeMuth, Max Deters and Charlie Webb had outstanding careers,” said head coach Scott Johnson, who won his second title in two seasons at the helm. They were not the only seniors on the team, but had the most success over several seasons.
Edina did not win an individual state championship, but the Hornets’ depth was overwhelming. With underclassmen scoring many of the points, Edina might again be the best team in Minnesota for the 2021 season.
3. Adam Berghult is
second at skiing meet
Edina placed second in the team standings in the State Alpine Skiing Meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. Leading the Hornets was sophomore Adam Berghult, who took second place individually with a combined time of 1:11.21 for two runs.
“Adam is very focused and detail-oriented,” Hornet head coach Jared Scribner said. “He shows a lot of confidence in his ability and is constantly tweaking as he works to improve.”
Edina’s fortunes for 2021 appear positive with the return of our All-Lake Conference Alpine skiers - Berghult, Tanner Hopkins, Gavin Richards and Reid Sprenkle.
4. Edina girls make
state finals again
For the fourth consecutive year under head coach Sami Reber, the Edina High girls hockey team advanced to the State Class AA championship game at Xcel Energy Center. The Hornets won state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but lost 5-3 to Andover in the 2020 finals.
Katie Davis scored two of Edina’s three goals in the championship game and Emma Conner also had a goal.
“Andover is very skilled, and we knew it would be a battle tonight,” coach Reber said after the game.
Highlights of Edina’s season included a record-breaking 28-game winning streak, plus Lake Conference and Section 6AA championships.
Edina’s varsity roster listed only four seniors - Davis and captains Lucy Bowlby, Sophia Doll and Tella Jungels. That means 16 Hornet varsity players return for the 2021 season.
5. Edina Softball
Hall of Fame class
COVID-19 shortened the Edina adult slowpitch softball season by 5-6 weeks, but when the season began in early July, the teams were ready.
The summer leagues filled almost to full capacity, and later an Edina Fall League was added.
The Edina Softball Hall of Fame added three members in a brief ceremony at Van Valkenburg Park. They are Jim Gornick, Alex Karos and Tim “Kid” McGovern. All three played slowpitch softball for more than 30 years.
6. Girls cross country
is nationally ranked
At one point early in the 2020 girls cross country season, three Lake Conference teams were ranked among the nation’s top 10 on the Mile Split website.
Edina finished the high school season with a victory in the Section 6AA Meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. The Hornets finished in a tie with the Minnetonka Skippers, but took the decision on a tiebreaker, based on the finish of the sixth runner from each team.
“Tying for first place in a meet like this is pretty unusual,” Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson said. “There was probably a little luck involved in winning the title. Minnetonka is a great team.”
Five Edina girls finished in the top 15 at the section race - Maggie Wagner (5th), Mary Velner (8th), Lauren Cossack (10th), Macy Iyer (12th) and Emma Hudson (13th).
7. Hornet girls take
Lake soccer crown
Edina High’s girls soccer team came close to its goal of a perfect season with a final record of 12-2-0.
Coach Katie Aafedt’s team lost only one regular-season match, 2-0 to the Wayzata Trojans. For the finals of the Section 2AA Tournament, the Hornets were without their leading scorer, junior forward Maddie Dahlien, who had injured her ankle in the semifinals against Shakopee. Minnetonka scored a goal in each half to hand Edina a 2-0 defeat.
Dahlien, defender Lily Hendrikson and midfielder-defender Annika Eckroth earned All-State honors.
8. Edina swimmers
win section honors
Edina High’ girls aquatics team didn’t have a chance to defend the state Class AA title because there was no State Meet this fall. However, the Hornets went out in blaze of glory with a huge win in the Section 6AA Meet. Edina dominated, scoring 677 points to 292 for runner-up Hopkins.
Sophomore Katie McCarthy and Lily Gremmels starred for the Hornets, each earning four first places. McCarthy set school and pool records in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:51.19. Her second individual win was a 1:49.70 in the 200 freestyle. Gremmels made it a freestyle sweep for Edina, winning the 50 in 23.79 and the 100 in 51.90.
The Hornets had pool and school records in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Gremmels, McCarthy, Skyler Kieffer and Ella Hall. Edina won the 200 medley relay with Sophie Curran, Hall, Kieffer and Lauren Dewing and the 400 free relay with Gremmels, McCarthy, Anna Schrag and Chloe Swanson.
9. Gaard Chapman’s
first-season success
Jaime Gaard Chapman replaced Edina Hall of Fame girls tennis coach Steve Paulsen, who had retired with a state championship at the end of the 2019 season.
It was business as usual for the Hornets, with Gaard coaching them to the Section 6AA championship. Unfortunately, there was no State Class AA Tournament this year due to COVID-19.
“I am so proud of my team,” Gaard Chapman said. “Winning the section championship felt great for all of our players, especially the seniors.”
To win the section title, the third-seeded Hornets had to upset second-seeded Eastview 4-3 in the semifinals before defeating No. 1 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7-0 in the finals.
“We knew that winning the section championship would be difficult,” Gaard Chapman said. “All of the credit goes to the girls on our team.”
The lineup was led by sophomore Sami Hankinson and senior captain Ingrid Smith at first and second singles and three senior doubles captains - Morgan Clark, Paige Greene and Lizzy Van Ert.
10. Hornet boys win
section soccer title
The Edina High boys soccer team finished a 12-2-0 season by shutting out Eden Prairie 3-0 in the Section 2AA Tournament finals at the Braemar Dome. Heavy snow early in late October moved the Saturday contest indoors.
Hank Stechmann had the shutout in goal on championship day, while Sammy Presthus and Matt Mason scored in the second half to guarantee Edina’s victory.
In the semifinals of the section tournament, Edina won a 2-0 decision over its arch rival, Minnetonka.
“Hank [Stechmann] had a great season and didn’t give up a goal in the playoffs,” Edina head coach Dave Jenson said. “It is kind of a bummer to end the season with no State Tournament, but everyone feels good about winning the section championship.”
Edina had won the 2019 state Class AA championship and will have to wait until next fall to defend the title.
11. Dahlien commits
to North Carolina
The biggest recruiting news of 2020 was Maddie Dahlien’s verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina women’s soccer team.
After leading the Lake Conference in scoring with 22 goals in only 13 starts, Dahlien still has one more year of high school soccer remaining and will join the Tar Heels for the 2022 season.
Dahlien was named first-team All-State this year along with Hornet senior defender Lily Hendrikson.
“Obviously, All-State is a big honor,” Dahlien said. “It wouldn’t be possible without my teammates. I owe a lot to them.”
12. Edina football
finishes with flurry
Jason Potts’ first season as Edina High’s varsity football coach finished on a high note as the Hornets defeated Osseo 28-0 in a playoff game at Kuhlman Field.
Although the Hornets’ record was a modest 2-5 this fall, in a season shortened by COVID-19, there was great progress as Potts’ installed a new offense that he had used successfully as offensive coordinator in his previous coaching job at Armstrong High.
In the playoff win over Osseo, senior quarterback George Sandven had his best game of the season with three touchdown passes. He hit senior tight end Ayden Breyfogle for a 5-yard touchdown and threw 2- and 10-yard scoring passes to senior slot receiver Kalid Ahmed. Sawyer Anderson ran 24 yards for Edina’s other touchdown. Anderson had one of his best rushing games of the season with 133 yards on 28 carries.
After the game, coach Potts said, “This season we haven’t looked as much at stats as some other things - mental toughness, effort, attitude. When we can run the ball like that, it’s a huge spark for our offense.”
13. Fabled quarterback
Hankinson dies at 77
Edina High Hall-of-Famer John Hankinson passed away at the age of 77 last month.
Success at the high school and collegiate levels gave Hankinson a chance to advance to the pro football with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos.
Hankinson’s career began in his freshman year at Edina-Morningside High School. He made All-Lake Conference in his three sports - football, basketball and baseball - graduating in 1961. As a senior football captain in the fall of 1960, Hankinson led the Hornet to an 8-0-1 record and was named to the WCCO Prep Parade All-State Team of the Year.
Hankinson started at quarterback in his junior and senior seasons with the University of Minnesota. By the time he graduated in 1965, he held 10 Gopher passing records.
Pro football followed, and then Hankinson went into the real estate business as one of the partners in the Bearpath Golf and Country Club in Eden Prairie.
14. The final at-bat
for Edina’s Higgins
Less than a week after John Hankinson passed away, Edina lost another sports legend, softball hall-of-famer Dick Higgins, who was 85 years old.
Higgins played slowpitch softball several nights a week for most of his 55-year career, taking his final at-bat at the age of 78. He was inducted into the Edina Softball Hall of Fame in 2019.
In addition to organizing, coaching and playing on the softball diamond, Higgins was active in the community as a youth sports volunteer. Among several posts he held, Higgins was president of the Edina Football Association for one year.
“If you’re an athlete, you couldn’t have a better dad,” said Jay Higgins, the former Edina High football quarterback and basketball guard. “After a game, he was always positive. He talked to me the same way whether it was the best game of my life or the worst.”
15. Edina star Swinney
lands DI scholarship
As usual, Edina had a high number of participants on national signing day in early November. Prominent among those who signed is 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman Bastian Swinney from the Hornet football team, who singed with the University of California at Berkeley.
Swinney was named to the Class 6A All-West District team for the second year in a row. Earlier in 2020, he was named to the All-Lake Conference basketball team.
“Bastian is in great shape,” Edina football coach Jason Potts said. “He was able to play both ways, and when he was out there on defense he made our line a lot stronger. Playing in the line you can’t take a play off, and he didn’t.”
