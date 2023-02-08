In more than 30 years of professional wrestling, Kenny Jay never competed in a main event.
Still, when he passed away recently at the age of 85, fans who remembered Jay’s long career in the American Wrestling Association mourned his death.
Every time there was an independent wrestling show in the southwest Twin Cities suburbs, promoters would ask Bloomington’s Kenny “Sodbuster” Jay to make an appearance and sign some autographs. This was long after he had put his wrestling trunks and boots away.
Marty O’Neil, the lead announcer on the AWA television show, always introduced Jay as, “The very capable Kenny Jay.”
Wrestling promoter Wally Karbo once said of Jay, “What a great guy. He would give you the shirt off his back.”
I had the privilege of meeting Kenny Jay in 1979 when I was writing a weekly column called Pro Wrestling Update for the Sun Weekender. Kenny wrestled a TV match almost every week and almost always lost. And he would often wrestle in the opening match on big cards at the Minneapolis and St. Paul Auditoriums. He even opened on the outdoor extravaganza at Met Stadium in Bloomington, battling to a 15-minute draw with George “Scrapiron” Gadaski.
As the local wrestling scribe, I was on hand at ringside to watch Jay win the two biggest matches of his career in July of 1980.
He wrestled a TV match against the villainous Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. The match began with Heenan beating up on Jay. This was not surprising because Heenan was the top manager in the territory and also a competent wrestler. Heenan once told me his motto was: “Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat.”
Heenan used a foreign object to blind Jay, then kicked the working-class hero when he was down. Fans booed of course.
Then Heenan got cocky. He tried to pin the Sodbuster by putting his boot on Jay’s chest. The count reached two before Jay raised one shoulder blade off the mat.
Heenan applied more punishment, but then The Crusher, whose real name was Reggie Lisowski, wandered up to the ring and began berating Heenan’s tactics.
While Heenan was up against the ropes, gesturing towards The Crusher, Jay had shaken off the cobwebs from the beating. He tiptoed up behind Heenan and caught him in a cradle. The referee, Joe Snyder, counted 1-2-3 and raised Jay’s hand in victory.
Heenan was irate, naturally, and grabbed the microphone. “Jay cheated,” he fumed. “He had a handful of my trunks. Get Karbo out here! I demand a rematch!”
On cue, promoter Wally Karbo emerged with a contract that Heenan quickly signed. Two weeks of promotion led up to the rematch on a card at the St. Paul Auditorium.
Heenan took the upper hand early in the rematch, just as he had done in the television bout. Jay tried to follow the rules, breaking holds on the referee’s command, not using a closed fist, not kicking his opponent when he was down. Heenan, meanwhile, gouged Jay’s eyes and again made use of a foreign object.
From the back of the building, The Crusher had seen enough. He came running down the aisle to the ring, grabbed Heenan’s ankle and pulled him out of the ring and onto the floor. As the referee attended to the slumped Jay in the far corner of the ring, The Crusher struck Heenan on the chin with one of his patented bolo punches. Heenan was knocked senseless, and The Crusher rolled him back into the ring. Jay recovered, staggered over to Heenan and fell on top of him for the pin.
The Crusher jumped into the ring and danced a polka with Jay as the crowd went wild.
After those 15 minutes of fame, Jay went back to wrestling opening bouts. He wasn’t one of the highly paid guys in the AWA and had to have a part-time job to make ends meet. One of his side jobs was laying sod, thus the nickname “Sodbuster.”
In the days before Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Miss Elizabeth and the hoopla of the WWE, pro wrestling was a sport of holds and counters. Kenny Jay fit right in.
He had just enough ability to give a solid performance every night. Fans didn’t look for him to throw dropkicks, apply sleeper holds or toss opponents over the top rope.
In contrast to the superstars of that time gone by - Crusher, Verne Gagne, Wilbur Snyder, Mitsu Arakawa, Stan Kowalski and Tiny Mills - Kenny Jay was an “Every Man.”
Fans related to him and cheered for him even though the knew he would almost never win. If only Bruce Springsteen had written a song about him.
