More than 30 years of coaching experience and 11 state football championships give Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant a good idea what a team has to do in the playoffs.
With Shakopee as the Eagles’ first-round state opponent at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on a neutral field at Park Center High, Grant said, “Our goal at this point in the season is to play one quarter at a time. We need four quarters against Shakopee to get to the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. After that we’ll need four more quarters to get to the Prep Bowl, and they we’ll need four quarters to win the championship.”
The Eagles lost to Shakopee 31-14 in a Saturday afternoon game at Shakopee earlier this season, but Grant quickly put that game in the rear-view mirror.
“We know Shakopee is a good team,” he said. “We will play much better Thursday night than we did in that game. We will coach better, too. It will take a great game from Shakopee to beat us again.”
The Eagles thumped Woodbury 55-14 to win a section title Nov. 4 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
Woodbury took a 6-0 lead on a long pass play to end its opening possession, but after that, Eden Prairie was dominant, rushing for 403 yards while playing lock-down defense.
“We gave up the big play right away,” Grant said. “But for the game, Woodbury had only 228 yards, and a lot of that was on its last drive against our reserves.”
Eden Prairie led 35-6 at halftime and outscored the visitors 20-8 in the second half.
Running down some of the offensive highlights, senior halfback Tyler Walden scored two touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards on 12 carries. Other touchdowns were scored by quarterbacks Nick Fazi and David Ivey and halfbacks Terae Dunn, Dominic Heim, Elijah Rumpf and Nick Quirin.
Rumpf, a sophomore seeing his first varsity time, had three rushes for 80 yards. Hawken Hedlund led the Eagles with 91 yards on nine carries and Liam Berndt gained 68 yards on six attempts.
Obviously, when several backs average more than 10 yards per carry, everybody is blocking well. At the same time, standouts in the line were apparent with center Will Sather flattening opponents’ bodies and tight end Jermell Taylor clearing space on the edge. As usual, Henry Anderson pancaked several potential tacklers.
Michael Gross caught two passes for 40 yards to lead the Eagles’ limited air game.
Nick Bonin and Adam Mertens had pass interceptions for the Eagles and end Chiddi Obiazor blocked an extra point for the second time this season.
“Our kids are really focused” Grant said. “We practiced for a while right after the game, and then everyone was there for practice at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.”
No wonder the Eagles were enthusiastic after a big win over a Woodbury team that finished the season with a 7-3 record. The Eagles go into Thursday night’s game 8-2. Shakopee is 7-3.
