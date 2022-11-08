Nick Fazi
Buy Now

Eden Prairie quarterback Nick Fazi (2) is back in the lineup after an injury.

More than 30 years of coaching experience and 11 state football championships give Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant a good idea what a team has to do in the playoffs.

With Shakopee as the Eagles’ first-round state opponent at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on a neutral field at Park Center High, Grant said, “Our goal at this point in the season is to play one quarter at a time. We need four quarters against Shakopee to get to the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. After that we’ll need four more quarters to get to the Prep Bowl, and they we’ll need four quarters to win the championship.”

Tags

Load comments