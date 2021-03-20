A great night for

Red Knights hockey

Thursday, March 18, was a great night for the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys and girls hockey teams.

The girls team advanced to the Section 6AA finals against Edina with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Wayzata at St. Louis Park Rec Center.

It was a fast-paced game with only one penalty per side. Red Knight goals came from four different players - Mary Zavoral, Lucy Hanson, Olivia Haag and Emma Peschel.

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys team overcame superb goaltending by The Blake School’s Aksel Reid to win a Section 6AA quarterfinal 4-5 matchup 2-0 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.

Reid stopped 30 of 32 BSM shots on net, while Carson Limesand was superb in the Red Knights’ net, stopping all 21 Blake shots.

Adam Marshall scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and then Jonah Mortenson gave the Red Knights insurance with a goal during the final two minutes of the third period.

Chloe Brunsberg

leads SW Christian

Twenty-six points from Chloe Brunsberg helped Southwest Christian eliminate The Blake Scholl Girls from the Section 5AA Girls Basketball Tournament March 16 at the Blake Hopkins Campus gym. Also in double figures for Southwest Christian were Mehlayna Straub with 12 points and Greta Schwarz and Hanna Schwarz with 10 each.. Edina resident Cate Moe led Blake with 17 points. Ella Deignan added 11 for the Bears and Rabi Michael-Cruhshon scored 10.

BSM boys prevail

41-38 over Orono

In boys basketball playoff action March 17, the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys basketball team won a squeaker at Orono 41-38.

Charlie Hansen’s 15 points led the Red Knights in this low-scoring game. Daniel Ijadimbola was next for BSM with nine points. Maddox Alipate and Theo Pohlen scored six each.

