Ruby Pajibo
Buy Now

Senior Ruby Pajibo and her Minnetonka track teammates are excited about competing at state.

After winning the Section 2AAA Meet with a record point total last week, the Minnetonka girls track and field team advances to state as the favorite.

State prelims get underway at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at St. Michael-Albertville High, with the finals starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, also at STMA.

Tags

Load comments