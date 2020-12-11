Looking back through the history of the Super Bowl, more often than not victories are led by quarterbacks.
Going way back to the first two Super Bowls, Bart Starr sparked the Green Bay Packers. Then came Joe Namath of the New York Jets and subsequently quarterbacks such as Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys, Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers, John Elway and Payton Manning of the Denver Broncos and, of course, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Bucs.
At the high school level in Minnesota, Eden Prairie senior David Warren-Mitchell has many of the same qualities as that list of NFL greats. He seems destined to lead, destined to win.
“Football has always been the outlet for my emotions,” he said. There’s nothing like the Friday Night Lights to get his emotions going.
“David is a great leader,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said. “He would be in the discussion for a team MVP award. David has good touch on his passes and threw only one interception in seven games.”
Warren-Mitchell grew up in youth football as a running back and linebacker, then in eighth grade he took the reins as quarterback for the first time.
“One reason I switched was that I wanted to demonstrate my leadership ability,” Warren-Mitchell said in an interview last week. “I feel fortunate that I had the opportunity to play for coach Grant. People might think it’s all about football, but with coach Grant it’s more about being a good person. In the games, he is always in control, and I have great confidence when he’s calling the plays.”
With Warren-Mitchell as the starter for the second year in a row, the Eagles went 7-0 this fall and were crowned Minnesota state champions in the QRF rankings and also by the national high school sports giant, MaxPreps.
“An undefeated season is always the goal for Eden Prairie football,” Warren-Mitchell said. “We took every opponent seriously. St. Michael-Albertville was a big challenge because they’re a senior-dominated team like we are. The second game against Prior Lake [for the district championship] was another challenge because it’s hard to beat a team twice in the same season.”
The first Eden Prairie-Prior Lake game went to the Eagles 35-7. In the rematch it was closet with a 21-7 final score.
As a fun-first team, Eden Prairie was well-equipped and well-prepared to handle cold weather late in the 2020 season. Warren-Mitchell passed efficiently and was a running threat on sweeps and bootlegs.
Warren-Mitchell credited his offensive line for giving him room to run and time to pass. Among the stalwarts in the EP offensive line are senior tackles Forrest Scheel (6-7, 300) and Sam Henry (6-6, 270). Senior center Xavier Urena (5-10, 275) worked smoothly on ball exchanges with Warren-Mitchell. The guards did the job also with Anton Lang delivering crushing blocks on sweep plays.
The Eden Prairie quarterback made good use of his “playmakers.” Senior running back Johnny Hartle had 106 carries for 785 yards for an average of 7.4 yards per carry. He had nine touchdowns on the ground and two more on screen passes from Warren-Mitchell.
Senior wide receiver Cade Kramer was a potent weapon with 22 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns. When the Eagles advanced the ball close to an opponent’s goal line, junior fullback Javon Palmer-Pruitt sprung into action with five touchdowns. He averaged a robust 5.4 yards per carry.
“Johnny and Cade are awesome players,” Warren-Mitchell said. “We started playing together in middle school and it’s beautiful how we play together.”
Warren-Mitchell said the most satisfying win of the season was the 24-14 win over St. Michael-Albertville. His best personal performance came in the season opener, a 34-7 victory at Minnetonka. That game was a stat fest for Warren-Mitchell, who scored on 2-yard run and had three touchdowns on pass plays - 19 and 79 yards to Kramer and 44 yards to Hartle.
Looking to the future, Warren-Mitchell’s heart is set on college football. He would like to play at the highest level if possible. “I would be happy to play for any Division I program that recruits me,” he said. “No matter where I go, they’ll get a hard worker who will succeed academically.”
Warren-Mitchell stands 5-10 and weighs 185 pounds, but has the intangibles to overcome his lack of size.
With a 3.7 GPA, Warren-Mitchell feels he is ready to handle the dual role of student and football player in college.
“My grandmother, Nancy Mitchell, is my rock,” he said. “She is the main support in my life. She loves the game, and we watch football together Sunday afternoons.”
Warren-Mitchell said his focus for the rest of the school year is track and field, plus preparing himself for college football.
Sports are important to Warren-Mitchell and also to his younger brother, Connor Warren, a freshman wrestler at Shakopee High School. “Connor will be something,” the proud older brother predicted.
