The quality of Lake Conference girls track and field was evident when the seven schools met for the Lake Relays April 13 at Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium.
In fact it was so good that more than a few fans left thinking Lake teams have a chance to sweep the podium at this year’s State Meet.
Edina, Minnetonka, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata open the season as top-10 teams in the state, and might all be top five teams by June.
Among the six running relay events in the Lake Relays, four different schools emerged as winners and only Edina won three relays.
Here is a breakdown of the Lake Relay events.
4x100 Relay
St. Michael-Albertville ran 51.24 for the win with Gabby Keefer, Emma Kvant, Raina Simat and Sadie Strait. Second place went to the Edina team of Ashlyn Garvis, Ella Huber, Wesley MacMiller and Maddie Dahlien in 52.15. Third was the Hopkins foursome of Torie Trevena, Mya Burgess, Abby Hoiska and Macy Redman.
4x200 Relay
Edina was the winner with Izzy Engle, Elsa Utoft, Ashley Thurk and Dahlien running 1:47.61. Minnetonka was second with Zeal Kuku,. Lindsey Koch, Megan Corkery and Lucy Hiller. Eden Prairie ran third with Kennedy Houston, Vanessa Jordan, Maggie Zaugg and Nia Holloway.
4x400 Relay
Minnetonka was the winner in 4:10.05 with Corkery, Ella Graham, Claire Kohler and Kate LeBlanc. Edina took second place with Skyler Kieffer, Molly Bennett, Utoft and Engle. Third place went to the Wayzata foursome of Grace Weber, Nora Mickelson, Ella Bartels and Teegan Anderson.
4x800 Relay
Edina was first with sophomore standout Engle anchoring the victory. Hopkins took second place with Elsa Bergman, Livia Hernke, Sydney Drevlow and Marguerite Giese. St. Michael-Albertville placed third with Natalie Cocking, Rebecca Immer, Avery O’Rourke and Ali Weimer.
Sprint Medley Relay
In a race consisting of two 100-meter legs, plus one 200 and one 400, Hopkins was the winner with Jahzarah Hall, Camryn McNeal, Xiao Que Snope and Sydney Drevlow. Edina was second with Garvis, Huber, Kieffer and Bennett.
Mid Medley Relay
The mid medley consists of two 200s, one 400 and one 800. Edina won with Kieffer, MacMillan, Dahlien and Bayliss Flynn. Eden Prairie placed second and Minnetonka took third.
Individual Events
100-Meter Dash
St. Michael-Albertville took the top two spots with Gabby Keefer first in 12.82 and Sadie Strait second in 12.91. Others in the top six wee Briana Giebel of Minnetonka, Zaugg of Eden Prairie, Kuku of Minnetonka and Brianna Bluett of Buffalo.
1600-Meter Run
Wayzata’s Teegan Anderson cruised to victory in 5:06.89. Completing the top six were Avery Marasco-Johnson of Minnetonka, Sophie Sannes-Eckhoff of Edina, Kailey Lai of Minnetonka, Kate LeBlanc of Minnetonka and Aly Kleyman of Wayzata.
3200-Meter Run
Wayzata made it a sweep of the two individual distance events with Abbey Nechanicky’s victory in the 3200. She was 44 seconds ahead of the field in 10:46.81. Completing the top six were Grace Mignone of Wayzata, Haley Rogers of Edina, Claire Cashman of Minnetonka, Rachel Heil of St. Michael-Albertville and Meredith Gilles of Minnetonka.
100-Meter Hurdles
Emma Duerr of St. Michael-Albertville won with a time of 15.84 and Minnetonka’s Kohler was second in 15.86. Katie Ose of Eden Prairie placed third. Rounding out the top six were Ruby Pajibo of Minnetonka, Emilynn Molesky of St. Michael-Albertville and Nokoma Howard from Hopkins.
300-Meter Hurdles
Minnetonka’s Kohler won in 47.29 with Ose from Eden Prairie second in 47.60. STMA’s pair of Duerr and Hannah Kvant placed third and fourth. Lauren Feddema from Buffalo was fifth and Lillian Wanzek of Hopkins took sixth.
Shot Put
Eden Prairie senior Julia Matthews was No. 1 with a best toss of 37 feet. Second place went to Carly Pfeffer of Minnetonka with 35-4 and Stella Knight of Wayzata took third with 33-1. Rounding out the top six were Eden Prairie’s Nia Holloway, STMA’s Cecelia Sipple and Eden Prairie’s Kendall Minta.
Discus
Matthews from Eden Prairie took the top place with a best of 121 feet, 8 inches. Others in the top six were Joelle Kurus of Hopkins and the Wayzata trio of Savannah Wickam, Knight and Caroline Bokovitz.
High Jump
Defending state champion Holloway from Eden Prairie was the winner in the high jump. Cail Jahnke of STMA took second place, followed by Lauren Leick of Wayzata, Harley Wock and Kira LeBlanc of Minnetonka and Kayla Thomas of Edina.
Long Jump
Kailee Kohrt of Wayzata won with a best of 15 feet, 11 inches. Mya Folken of Minnetonka took second place. Completing the top six were Wanzek from Hopkins, Kuku from Minnetonka, Leick from Wayzata and Hoiska from Hopkins.
Triple Jump
Kohrt from Wayzata picked up her second win of the day by triple-jumping 34-1. Lucy Hiller and Kohler from Minnetonka took second and third. Also in the top six were Sophia Braun from Edina, Emma Martin from Eden Prairie and Elsa Peterson of Buffalo and Elyse Ford of Hopkins, who tied for sixth.
Pole Vault
Pole vault competition was indoors, based on weather conditions. Eden Prairie’s Madeline Kaufman cleared 10 feet for first place. Teammate Ose was second, followed by Ella Brown of Edina, Wock of Minnetonka, Hana Dorsey of Edina and Geanessa Reglos of Hopkins.
