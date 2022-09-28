Stormy Knight
Providence Academy football captain Stormy Knight (1) breaks the grip of a tackler in a 14-2 loss to St. Agnes.

Providence Academy played three of its first four games on the road, so that means they will play three of the next four at home, beginning with a 7 p.m. game against Breck School Friday, Sept. 30.

“We are 2-2 now and our goal is to finish the regular season 6-2 and be in position to have a home playoff game,” Lions head coach Colin Rooney said after last week’s 14-2 loss to St. Agnes Saturday night at Concordia University.

