Providence Academy played three of its first four games on the road, so that means they will play three of the next four at home, beginning with a 7 p.m. game against Breck School Friday, Sept. 30.
“We are 2-2 now and our goal is to finish the regular season 6-2 and be in position to have a home playoff game,” Lions head coach Colin Rooney said after last week’s 14-2 loss to St. Agnes Saturday night at Concordia University.
Providence Academy got off to a good start in that game, forcing a safety in the first period, but not a lot of good things happened from that point forward.
The Lions did play well on defense, but with a light rain falling, the offense didn’t have its usual traction. St. Agnes came with a defensive scheme the Lions had not seen before, loading the box with defenders to stop the running attack led by Providence senior captain Stormy Knight.
St. Agnes assigned its best player, senior Aidan Walsh, to shadow Knight everywhere he lined up in the backfield. The plan worked to perfection for the Aggies, and Walsh also supplied key points on offense with a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Aggies added a touchdown pass in the second half on what Rooney called “a perfect throw.”
“We got into the red zone a couple times, but couldn’t score,” Rooney noted. “We let too many defenders into our backfield unblocked, and that’s something we will work on this week in practice. Overall, St. Agnes played a little faster, a little tougher than we did.”
What does Rooney expect in the Breck game this Friday?
“Since we played on Saturday, I haven’t had a chance to look at Breck yet,” he said. “I don’t think they will be as physical as St. Agnes.
