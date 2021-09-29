Providence Academy’s Lions are four-for-four on the football field going into a key game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Breck School.
“If we win this one, we’ll be in the driver’s seat in the district,” Lions head coach Colin Rooney said.
This is the second week in a row that the Lions have had an important seeding game. Sept. 24, playing on their home field, they handed St. Agnes its first loss of the season 17-8. It was a tough, physical game with a lot of good old-fashioned block-and-tackle football.
Two players who relish that style of play are seniors Logan Ehlers and Jake Meissner. They led the Lions defense along with tackle Mark McCarthy. And on offense, Ehlers and Meissner accounted for all of the points. Meissner had a pair of touchdown runs, while Ehlers kicked a 37-yard field goal and two extra points.
“For a lot of the game, we played mistake-free,” Rooney said. “But on one possession in the second half, we had two penalties that led to a third-and-30. I keep pressing how we need to clean a few things up.”
On the plus side, a team with players like Ehlers, Meissner and McCarthy would have to make a lot of mistakes to ever be out of a game.
“Ehlers does a great job at linebacker,” Rooney said. “He wasn’t supposed to be our kicker this year, but he has made field goals of 35 and 37 yards. Meissner stands out so much with his speed and aggressiveness.”
McCarthy is quick, big and relentless - everything a high school team could ask for in a two-way lineman.
Lions senior quarterback Jack Reller does a good job managing the offense. Kaden LaCombe is another running back who gets the tough yardage. Abu Tarawallie is a young 280-pound tackle. Stormy Knight plays in the defensive backfield and scored three rushing touchdowns in one game.
