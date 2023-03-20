The Lions roared Saturday, March 18, at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena as Providence Academy defeated Albany 74-60 for the state Class AA girls basketball title.
Fans from Providence matched the emotion and passion of what seemed to be the whole town of Albany.
Two of the best players in Minnesota had highlight performances in the big game. Maddyn Greenway, the 5-9 ninth-grade guard for the Lions, made 10 field goals and nine free throws for 31 points. Other stats for her included five rebounds, five steals and four assists.
For Albany, the top performer, 6-3 junior center Alyssa Sand, dominated with 29 points, 21 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Providence had a slightly better supporting cast than the Huskies.
Senior Grace Counts, another All-State player alongside Greenway, had a good all-around game with 17 points and 16 rebounds while sinking six of nine shots from the field. Eighth-grade guard Emma Millerbernd made six of 10 field goals for 12 points. Hope Counts scored seven points and had 10 rebounds. Brooke Hohenecker’s defense was good for three steals.
Albany led 33-32 at the half before the Lions turned up their defensive pressure in the second half.
“My guards can go forever,” Providence head coach Conner Goetz said after the game. “They are multisport athletes, who turn turnovers into layups.”
The Lions, 30-2 this season, didn’t lose any confidence after being outscored in the first half. They opened the second half with an 8-0 run to lead 40-33. Greenway was at the head of that surge.
Albany head coach Aaron Boyum knew that Greenway would pose problems for his club. “She is special, the way she gets after it offensively and defensively,” Boyum observed. “We like to play somewhat 0, but when Providence gets going it’s a faster pace than we are used to.”
The Huskies had to use the big center, Sand, to help break the Providence press, so that delayed her arrival in the front court.
One of the keys for Providence was keeping the rebounding statistics close. Sand got her 21 rebounds, however, the Huskies’ edge on the boards was only 45-43.
“Alyssa [Sand] was killing us the first half,” Grace Counts said. “I went into the second half knowing I needed to get more boards.”
Greenway talked about the effectiveness of Providence’s defense in the second half. “We got some easy layups off the fast break, and that’s always fun basketball,” she said. “Every game, we emphasize the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.”
The first four minutes of the second half against Albany definitely set the victory in motion.
Grace Counts loves it when Greenway has big offensive games, but emphasized at the same time how unselfish to prolific guard is.
“If a teammate is streaking on the fast break, Maddyn will always find her,” Counts said.
“There’s a reason Maddyn leads the state in assists,” coach Goetz said.
In addition to beating Albany in the state championship team, the Lions proved their superiority over another good state qualifier, Minnehaha Academy, during a semifinal victory March 17. Greenway pumped in 35 points and had five rebounds and five assists. Grace Counts had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Millerbernd scored 13 points. Kya Miller was next with six points and Hohenecker scored five.
Forty-seven points by Greenway helped the Lions overwhelm Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the first round of state March 15. Greenway made eight of 15 three-point tries and keyed the defensive effort with five steals. Grace Counts had 12 points and eight rebounds. Millerbernd scored six points and Hope Counts scored eight.
After the championship game Saturday afternoon, Greenway, Grace Counts and Millerbernd were selected to the all-tournament team, which is sponsored by Delta Dental and Wells Fargo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.