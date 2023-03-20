Lions team photo
Buy Now

The Providence Academy girls basketball team is the state Class AA champion for he second consecutive year.
Providence celebrates
Buy Now

Providence Academy girls basketball players celebrate on the court at Williams Arena Saturday afternoon. In the center (facing) is star guard Maddyn Greenway. On the left is Ari Flies-Peterson (20) and on the right is Brooke Hohenecker.
Maddyn Greenway
Buy Now

Providence Academy ninth-grader Maddyn Greenway was deadly from the three-point arc and led all scorers in the State Basketball Tournament last week.

The Lions roared Saturday, March 18, at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena as Providence Academy defeated Albany 74-60 for the state Class AA girls basketball title.

Fans from Providence matched the emotion and passion of what seemed to be the whole town of Albany.

Tags

Load comments