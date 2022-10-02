Generally, I appreciate the Minnesota State High School League’s playoff format for Class 6A football.
However, as a sportswriter who has followed the Hopkins team the last two years, I can see a path for improving the system.
Generally, I appreciate the Minnesota State High School League’s playoff format for Class 6A football.
However, as a sportswriter who has followed the Hopkins team the last two years, I can see a path for improving the system.
Hopkins’ “close game” during the 2021 season was a 28-14 loss to Eagan. That was Eagan’s only win of the season by the way.
The aspect of the season I didn’t like was Hopkins playing eventual state champion Lakeville South two weeks on a row - the first time to end the regular season and the second time in the opening round of the state playoffs. The way the 2022 season is unfolding, Hopkins might have to play Lakeville South twice once again. So there’s the possibility that four of Hopkins’ 18 games over a two-year period would be matchups with Lakeville South or another of the super powers in Class 6A.
Some of the teams in 6A are state contenders year after year. You can put Eden Prairie, Lakeville South, Maple Grove, Stillwater, Prior Lake and Rosemount and maybe a few others in this category.
An alternative
So what is my plan to make regular-season competition more equitable?
It’s simple really.
You have 32 teams in state Class 6A.
The alternative I propose is to take the teams with the eight lowest win totals from the previous year and put them in a quad of their own. The other three quads would be divided geographically. Every team in Class 6A would play one opponent from outside its quad.
Based on records at the halfway point of the 2022 season for the 32 teams in Class 6A, this is how the four quads for 2023 could look:
East Quad: Centennial, East Ridge, Farmington, Forest Lake, Mounds View, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.
South Quad: Burnsville, Eden Prairie, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Rosemount and Shakopee.
North Quad: Blaine, Brainerd, Champlin Park, Maple Grove, Osseo, St. Michael-Albertville, Totino-Grace and Wayzata.
Metro Quad: Anoka, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Eastview, Edina, Hopkins, Park of Cottage Grove and Roseville.
Upward mobility
When the schedule flips from 2023 to 2024, the two teams with the best records in the Metro Quad would move back into the East, South or North quads, while the other six would remain Metro teams. Then the two teams with the lowest win totals or QRF rankings among teams from the East, South and North Quads would be reassigned to the Metro Quad.
For the preservation of the programs at schools with smaller rosters - such as Hopkins, Eagan and Park of Cottage Grove - some sort of schedule adjustment is necessary. I would appreciate any feedback from administrators, fans, coaches and players who might have other ideas on equitable competition in Class 6A.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.