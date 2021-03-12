Blake girls blitz
Minnehaha 10-0
The Blake School’s girls hockey team rolled to a 10-0 win over Minnehaha Academy March 9.
Sam Broz led the Bears with five points on two goals and three assists. Elizabeth Morrison added two goals, while Kylie Gage, Jackie Wethington and Georgia Pettygrove each had one goal and one assist. Suzy Higuchi, Remy Abraham and Katie Libert scored Blake’s other goals. Julia Jung matched Broz’s three assists.
Molly Haag was perfect in goal, stopping all nine Minnehaha shots.
Benilde-SM girls
blank Minneapolis
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls hockey team used Annie Van Sletten’s 16 saves to shut out Minneapolis United March 8.
Lucy Hanson took the offensive leadership role for the Red Knights with one goal and three assists. Mary Zavoral, Emma Peschel, Sienna Duffy and Lily Mortenson had the other goals for Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Theo Liu sparks
Blake past MW boys
Nineteen points by Theo Liu led The Blake School’s boys basketball team to a 58-46 victory over Mound Westonka March 9 at Blake’s Hopkins campus gym.
Grayson Okoronkwo had 13 points for the Bears and Jasper Liu was next with nine points.
Holy Angels girls
edge Becker 71-70
Three double-figure scoring performances lifted the Holy Angels girls basketball team to a 71-70 win over Becker March 9 at the Holy Angels gym.
Frankie Vascellaro led the Stars with 20 points, while teammates Grace Massaquoi and Rachel Kawiecki scored 17 and 14.
It was a close game all the way, with Holy Angels holding the lead at halftime 30-27.
Providence boys
beat Blake 58-40
Jimmy Fafinski scored 16 points March 9 in leading the Providence Academy boys basketball team to a 58-40 victory at Breck School.
Mark McCarthy added 10 points for the Lions, while Breck’s leader, Jaren Morton, scored nine points.
