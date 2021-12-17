Maddyn Greenway
Generates Offense
Star guard Maddyn Greenway scored 32 points Dec. 14 in Providence Academy’s girls basketball victory over Watertown-Mayer.
The Counts sisters - Grace, Maria and Hope - added a total of 25 points to the score sheet, while point guard Brooke Hohenecker had 10 points.
Blake Skaters Win
6-0 Over Breck
The boys hockey rivalry between The Blake School and Breck School has spawned many memorable games over the years.
When the private-school rivals met for the first time this season, the Blake Bears could not be stopped in a 6-1 win. Breck goaltender Jack Thomson saw 54 shots on goal and stopped 48 of them.
Rowan Heithoff led Blake’s offense with two goals and one assist, while his brother Nate had one goal and one assist. Carter Krenke was outstanding as a playmaker with four assists. Jake Svenddal and William Matzke each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Keaton Rannow also found the back of the net for Blake. Breck’s only goal was by Nate Miller.
St. Thomas Romps
Past Holy Family
St. Thomas Academy’s boys hockey team outshot Holy Family Catholic 42-13 in a recent game. Zach Howard was the No. 1 star for St. Thomas with a hat trick plus one assist. Tyler Grahme added a goal and two assists. Jack Strobel, Mario Savino and Luke Candon added goals for the Academy. Matt Schephoerster made 13 saves to record the win. Holy Family Catholic goalie Kam Hendrickson had a busy night with 35 saves.
SWC/Richfield Tops
Dodge County 3-1
The co-op boys hockey team representing Southwest Christian and Richfield High Schools picked up a 3-1 win over Dodge County.
Katen Feltmann figure in all three SWC/Richfield scores with two goals and one assist. Caleb Bendell picked up two assists, while Brady Hardacre had a goal and an assist. Winning goalie Isaac Haugen made 28 saves.
