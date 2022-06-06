West Lutheran

in section finals

The West Lutheran High girls softball team reached the section finals last week by defeating Mayer Lutheran 2-1, but then fell to defending state Class 1A champion Randolph 6-0 in the finals.

Pitcher Megan Sherwood of West Lutheran threw the ball past Mayer Lutheran, finishing the game with 11 strikeouts and allowing only two hits.

Madeleine Tusler sparked the West Lutheran offense by going two-for-three at the plate. Eleanor Rolf and Jen Ziel had the other two hits, while Sherwood and Rolf scored the two runs.

Blake lacrosse boys

eliminate Rogers

The Blake School’s boys lacrosse team stayed a step ahead of Rogers during a 12-5 playoff victory June 1 at Blake’s Gordy Aamoth Stadium.

Eli Daniel was nearly unstoppable for Blake as he finished with seven points on five goals and two assists. Rowan Heithoff and Zach Weiner each added a hat trick and Nate Heithoff added a goal.

Oskar Holm, Blake’s goalie, played all 48 minutes and made 10 saves.

Red Knights top

Hopkins girls team

Tilly Wolfe and Maddie Kaltsas of the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls lacrosse team each had a hat trick as the Red Knights eliminated Hopkins from section tournament play June 3 at BSM.

Other BSM goals were provided by Julia Evens, Karsyn Elliott, Maggie Graczyk, Clare Klassen, Mary Zavoral and Annabelle Nicholson. Brooke Nelson made four saves to earn the win in goal.

St. Thomas routs

Cottage Grove boys

The St. Thomas Academy boys lacrosse team made a statement in a 21-5 victory over Park of Cottage Grove June 2.

Matt Hudson powered the Cadets with nine points on seven goals and two assists. Luke Candon was good for four goals and Adam Husaby had a hat trick. Charlie Youtt had two goals to go with one each from Colton Zwiefel, Austin Williams, Alex Stanley, TJ Budd and John Dzubnar.

Tags

Load comments