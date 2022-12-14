Higuchi nets 5 points
Senior forward Suzy Higuchi of The Blake School girls hockey team had five points on two goals and three assists in the Bears’ 6-1 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall.
Higuchi skates on Blake’s first line and is integral on the power-play and penalty-kill units.
Sam Broz added two goals and one assist for the Bears, while goalie Janie McGawn stopped 25 of 26 Cretin-Derham Hall shots on net. Callie Arthur and Samantha Negaard scored the other Blake goals.
Linn’s goals lead Fire
Josie Linn of the Holy Family Catholic High girls hockey team put an end to The Blake School’s winning streak by scoring two goals in a 4-1 Fire victory Dec. 6. Grayson Limke and Maddy Helmstetter scored the other goals for Holy Family Catholic. Jackie Wethington scored Blake’s lone goal against Fire goaltender Sedona Blair, who turned away 17 shots on net.
Cadets score victory
St. Thomas Academy’s boys basketball team opened the 2022-23 season in a 76-71 win over St. Paul Highland Park. Michael Kirchner led the Cadets with 23 points and teammate Luke Dobbs added 22. Andrew Fahning contributed 17 more points.
The Cadets held a 38-26 halftime lead before the Scots rallied.
West Lutheran wins
West Lutheran High’s boys basketball team opened the season by defeating Trinity of River Ridge 62-49. Thomas Bursch led West Lutheran’s attack with 14 points and Jack Nelson added eight.
BSM girls rebound
After losing a fast-paced game to nationally-ranked Hopkins 77-65, the Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team started a new winning streak by beating Cooper 63-56 Dec. 6. Guard Kendall McGee led the Red Knights with 17 points, while Olivia Olson added 10 points and Kate Kapsner scored nine.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s led 24-19 at halftime before outscoring Cooper 39-37 in a faster-paced second half.
