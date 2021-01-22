Holy Angels boys
fire 59 shots in win
In a wide-open boys hockey game Jan. 19, Holy Angels scored an 11-3 victory over Minnehaha Academy on Minnehaha’s home rink.
Sam Schaffer had three Holy Angels goals in the first period on his way to a four-goal night. Teammate Noah Hermanson also recorded a hat trick, as did Minnehaha forward Connor Nelson. Ryan Welsch, Nik Johnson, Jacob Margarit and Alex Lesnar also had goals for the Stars, who finished with 59 shots on goal.
Holy Angels goaltender Matthew Syverson was solid, stopping 31 of 34 shots.
St. Thomas skaters
defeat Tartan 7-5
The St.Thomas Academy boys hockey team was in midseason form offensively in a 7-5 victory over Tartan.
Tanner Brouwer and Jared Wright each scored two goals for the Cadets to go with one each from Tommy Stattine, Tyler Grahme and Max Nagel.
Okoronkwo leads
Blake to victory
Grayson Okoronkwo led The Blake School to a 66-50 win over Breck School Jan. 19 at Breck. Okoronkwo scored 16 points. Theo Liu added 14 points for the Bears and Gabe Ganz finished with 10. For Breck, top scorers included Jaren Morton with 14, Waziri Lawal with 12, Will Walker with 10 and Jimmy Koch with eight.
Hohenecker paces
Providence girls
Sixteen points from point guard Brooke Hohenecker helped the Providence Academy girls basketball team to a 59-19 victory Jan. 19 at St. Agnes. Also in double figures for Providence were Maria Counts with 12, Grace Counts with 11 and Maddyn Greenway with 10. Olivia Klammer finished with eight points.
Providence boys
romp over Aggies
With 11 different players scoring, the Providence Academy boys basketball team raced past St. Agnes Jan. 19 at the Providence gym.
Mark McCarthy led the attack for Providence with 13 points.
